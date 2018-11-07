Midterms 2018 : le candidat qu'avait défendu la chanteuse Taylor Swift a finalement perdu

Dans un message publié sur Instagram, la chanteuse avait vivement critiqué la candidate – et désormais élue – républicaine pour représenter le Tennessse au Sénat.

Son message avait tourné dans le monde entier. Début octobre, en pleine campagne pour les midterms, la chanteuse Taylor Swift apportait son soutien aux candidats démocrates, et notamment à Phil Bredesen, candidat pour représenter le Tennessse au Sénat. Si son appel à voter a provoqué un hausse des inscriptions sur les listes électorales, l'écho de son message s'est arrêté là. En effet, le candidat pour lequel elle a glissé un bulletin dans l'urne, mardi 6 novembre, a perdu. Phil Bredesen est arrivé derrière son adversaire républicaine, Marsha Blackburn.

"Je ne peux pas soutenir Marsha Blackburn"

Dans son long message publié sur Instagram, la chanteuse critiquait vivement la candidate républicaine, révélant qu'elle avait "voté contre l'égalité salariale" entre les hommes et les femmes. Mais aussi "contre la reconduction du 'Violence Against Women Act', qui vise à protéger les femmes contre les violences conjugales, le harcèlement" et le viol. "Bien que je souhaite continuer, comme je l'ai fait dans le passé, à voter pour [porter] des femmes au pouvoir, je ne peux pas soutenir Marsha Blackburn", continuait-elle.