L'actrice Milla Jovovich raconte un avortement en urgence après l'adoption d'une loi restrictive en Alabama

Le Sénat de l'Etat de l'Alabama a adopté mardi le projet de loi le plus restrictif des Etats-Unis sur l'avortement, avec une interdiction quasi totale, même dans des cas de viol ou d'inceste.

"J'en fais encore des cauchemars. J'étais seule et impuissante." L'actrice et top-modèle Milla Jovovich raconte l'avortement d'urgence qu'elle a dû subir il y a deux ans dans un message posté sur Instagram, mardi 14 mai. "C'était l'une des expériences les plus horribles de ma vie", témoigne-t-elle. "Quand je pense que des femmes vont devoir avorter dans des conditions encore pires que celles que j’ai connues à cause des nouvelles lois, ça me retourne l’estomac", ajoute-t-elle.

"J'étais enceinte de quatre mois et demi et nous tournions en Europe de l'Est. On m'a dit que le travail avait commencé de manière prématurée et que je devais rester éveillée pendant toute la procédure", détaille-t-elle.

Une mobilisation de personnalités américaines

Milla Jovovich a décidé de révéler publiquement cette histoire sur le réseau social en réaction à l'adoption d'un projet de loi très restrictif sur l'avortement par le Sénat de l'Alabama (Etats-Unis). Le texte prévoit notamment que les médecins pratiquant l'avortement dans tous les cas de figure seront passibles de peines de prison de 10 à 99 ans, sauf en cas d'urgence vitale pour la mère ou d'"anomalie létale" du fœtus.

La législation sur l'avortement a été réformée cette année dans 16 États américains et quatre (Géorgie, Kentucky, Mississippi et Ohio) l'ont interdit dès lors que des battements du coeur de l'embryon sont décelables, une évolution dans le développement in utero qui peut intervenir dès la sixième semaine.

Milla Jovovich n'est pas la seule personnalité à s'être publiquement exprimée. La présentatrice de talk-show, Busy Philipps, a lancé le hashtag "You know me" ("Vous me connaissez") sur Twitter.

1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 15, 2019