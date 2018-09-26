Royaume-Uni : le premier mariage gay au sein de la famille royale a été célébré
Lord Ivar Mountbatten, cousin éloigné de la reine Elizabeth II, a épousé son compagnon samedi en secondes noces. Aucun membre de la famille royale n'était présent.
Ils se sont dit "oui". Lord Ivar Mountbatten et son compagnon James Coyle se sont unis, samedi 22 septembre, près du village de Uffculme, dans le sud-ouest de l'Angleterre, comme en attestent les photos publiées lundi sur le compte Instagram de ce cousin au troisième degré de la reine Elizabeth II. Il s'agit du premier mariage gay au sein de la famille royale britannique.
Well we did it finally! It was an amazing day despite the miserable British weather. Fabulous service conducted by Trish Harrogate, chief Registrar for Devon, who set the perfect but lighthearted tone for what is a serious occasion. The accompanying gospel choir were amazing. Thank you so much to Bristol’s Teachers Rock Choir for your superb singing. Most importantly a massive thanks to my 3 gorgeous girls for being so understanding and supportive, without their support this could never have happened! And finally the biggest thank you to James for being just perfect......#wedidit #wonderfulday #despitetherain
Lord Ivar Mountbatten, 55 ans, a été marié pendant plus de quinze ans à Penelope Anne Vere Thompson, avec qui il a eu trois enfants avant leur séparation en 2010. Le cousin de la reine a ensuite rencontré son compagnon en 2014 et a officialisé cette relation en 2016. Lors de son mariage, aucun membre de la famille royale n'était présent, indique le Daily Mail (en anglais). Mais le couple a reçu les félicitations du prince Edward, plus jeune fils d'Elizabeth II et père de la filleule d'Ivar Mountbatten.
C'était une journée merveilleuse, malgré le terrible temps britannique.sur Instagram
"Nous l'avons fait, enfin !" s'est réjoui Ivar Mountbatten sur Instagram. "Un énorme merci à mes trois filles d'être si compréhensives et de me soutenir autant", a-t-il ajouté. Il a d'ailleurs été accompagné jusqu'à l'autel par son ex-femme, avant de rejoindre ses invités pour célébrer son mariage.
What a weekend, just coming down from the high now. James had to operate the flight to Rio yesterday so as my work trip was cancelled this week I decided to go with him. Now lying by the pool in Sunny Brazil reliving the weekend! Teachers Rock Choir were just superb, both in the chapel and at the reception after. #gospelsingers #teachersrockchoir #happyclappy #seejamesmove #hewiggledhisbum #buthestillcantdance