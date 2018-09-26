Royaume-Uni : le premier mariage gay au sein de la famille royale a été célébré

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, cousin éloigné de la reine Elizabeth II, a épousé son compagnon samedi en secondes noces. Aucun membre de la famille royale n'était présent.

Ils se sont dit "oui". Lord Ivar Mountbatten et son compagnon James Coyle se sont unis, samedi 22 septembre, près du village de Uffculme, dans le sud-ouest de l'Angleterre, comme en attestent les photos publiées lundi sur le compte Instagram de ce cousin au troisième degré de la reine Elizabeth II. Il s'agit du premier mariage gay au sein de la famille royale britannique.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, 55 ans, a été marié pendant plus de quinze ans à Penelope Anne Vere Thompson, avec qui il a eu trois enfants avant leur séparation en 2010. Le cousin de la reine a ensuite rencontré son compagnon en 2014 et a officialisé cette relation en 2016. Lors de son mariage, aucun membre de la famille royale n'était présent, indique le Daily Mail (en anglais). Mais le couple a reçu les félicitations du prince Edward, plus jeune fils d'Elizabeth II et père de la filleule d'Ivar Mountbatten.

C'était une journée merveilleuse, malgré le terrible temps britannique.Lord Ivar Mountbattensur Instagram

"Nous l'avons fait, enfin !" s'est réjoui Ivar Mountbatten sur Instagram. "Un énorme merci à mes trois filles d'être si compréhensives et de me soutenir autant", a-t-il ajouté. Il a d'ailleurs été accompagné jusqu'à l'autel par son ex-femme, avant de rejoindre ses invités pour célébrer son mariage.