DIRECT. Covid-19 : en Chine, les nouveaux cas au plus haut depuis six mois

#ETATS_UNIS Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.

jacindaardern

#ETATS_UNIS Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail.