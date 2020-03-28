 La playlist franceinfo, France info

La playlist franceinfo. Waxahatchee, Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela et Neil Young

Cette semaine, le confinement est tout sauf antinomique avec la Playlist de franceinfo. Une "Playlist" quatre étoiles avec la chanteuse américaine Waxahatchee, le duo Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela, et l'immense Neil Young.

Waxahatchee - Lilacs

Waxahatchee, Saint Cloud (Merge Records). Album disponible.

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela - Agbada Bougou

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela, Rejoice (World Circuit Records). Album disponible.

Neil Young - Out On The Weekend

Neil Young, Harvest (Warner Records).

