La playlist franceinfo. Waxahatchee, Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela et Neil Young
Cette semaine, le confinement est tout sauf antinomique avec la Playlist de franceinfo. Une "Playlist" quatre étoiles avec la chanteuse américaine Waxahatchee, le duo Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela, et l'immense Neil Young.
Waxahatchee - Lilacs
Waxahatchee, Saint Cloud (Merge Records). Album disponible.
Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela - Agbada Bougou
Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela, Rejoice (World Circuit Records). Album disponible.
Neil Young - Out On The Weekend
Neil Young, Harvest (Warner Records).