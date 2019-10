Dorothy Nyong'o et sa fille Lupita distinguées pour leur action contre le cancer en Afrique

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

HSA’s 2019 Mask Ball Honoree, Dorothy Nyong’O, serves as the Managing Trustee of the Africa Cancer Foundation. She is the First Lady of Kisumu County and Director of the 7th Sense Communication Limited. Dorothy is a strong believer that a cancer free Africa dream will be realized through Africa Cancer Foundation, as she has participated and organized several conferences around the world. We are so excited to honor Dorothy at our Fall Gala this year! Purchase tickets today for our fall benefit at hsanyc.org/maskball2019! • • • #hsamaskball2019 #harlem #harlemarts #harlemschoolofthearts #hsanyc #artsschool #fallbenefit #2019 #dorothynyongo