Ce que l'on sait du typhon Gaemi qui a touché terre à Taïwan et qui se dirige vers la Chine

Sometimes, the track deflection isn't just a turn to the south as it approaches the island... there are historical examples of typhoons making entire loops along the east coast of #Taiwan.

This is Figure 1c from the Hsu et al. (2018) paper: https://t.co/PTfuuIVqNp#TyphoonGaemi https://t.co/Ptizcy4en4 pic.twitter.com/1lamIxkwQk