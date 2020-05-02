La playlist franceinfo. Tom Scott, Rosalía, Lubiana et Joan As Police Woman
Cette semaine, dans "La playlist franceinfo", des voix fortes, celles de trois femmes, Joan As Police Woman, Lubiana et Rosalía, et d'un homme, Tom Scott. Des voix fortes et des musiques qui touchent, chacune à leur manière.
Rosalía - Dolerme
Tom Scott & The L.A. Express - Sneakin' In The Back
Lubiana - Let It Be
Lubiana, EP (6 et 7). Album disponible.
Joan As Police Woman - Under Control
Joan As Police Woman, Cover Two (Sweet Police/Pias). Album disponible.