La playlist franceinfo. Tom Scott, Rosalía, Lubiana et Joan As Police Woman

Cette semaine, dans "La playlist franceinfo", des voix fortes, celles de trois femmes,  Joan As Police Woman, Lubiana et Rosalía, et d'un homme, Tom Scott. Des voix fortes et des musiques qui touchent, chacune à leur manière.

Rosalía - Dolerme

Tom Scott & The L.A. Express - Sneakin' In The Back

Lubiana - Let It Be

Lubiana, EP (6 et 7). Album disponible.

Joan As Police Woman - Under Control

Joan As Police Woman, Cover Two (Sweet Police/Pias). Album disponible.

