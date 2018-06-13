EN IMAGES. Un raton laveur escalade un immeuble de 23 étages

La scène s'est déroulée mardi, à Saint-Paul (Minnesota, Etats-Unis). Sur Twitter, l'animal a eu droit à son mot-dièse.

En quelques heures, il est devenu une véritable star sur le net. Un raton laveur a apparemment escaladé un immeuble de 23 étages, à Saint-Paul, dans le Minnesota (Etats-Unis). Les images de son ascension de cette tour (où sont situés des bureaux de la société UBS) ont été massivement relayées sur Twitter, avec le mot-dièse #mprracoon, où le raton laveur est devenue une véritable mascotte.

L'animal s'est arrêté sur le rebord d'une fenêtre, à 60 mètres de haut. De nombreux internautes ont spéculé sur le sort du petit mammifère. De la nourriture a été placée sur le toit de l'immeuble, explique Ouest France, afin de l'attirer et de le sauver. En fin de journée, une vidéo montrant l'animal atteindre le toit a été postée.

Here are some some updates But he is napping now pic.twitter.com/quxMjJWoyS — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) 12 juin 2018

Most recent picturesI left about 25 minutes ago the poor little guy was still there.People have asked and no the windows do not open.We all have to keep our fingers crossed and pray that the little guy makes it the rest of the way to safety food and water. pic.twitter.com/iTmg4ZMXzW — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) 13 juin 2018

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) 12 juin 2018

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/PfiPqbeGTC — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) 12 juin 2018

Here it is, #MPRRaccoon’s valiant climb to the top of the UBS Center in Downtown St. Paul, this morning. @KARE11 @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/ot1DPNeRF5 — D.P. (@DPet_KARE11News) 13 juin 2018