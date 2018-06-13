EN IMAGES. Un raton laveur escalade un immeuble de 23 étages

La scène s'est déroulée mardi, à Saint-Paul (Minnesota, Etats-Unis). Sur Twitter, l'animal a eu droit à son mot-dièse.

Capture d'écran du compte Twitter d'un employé d'UBS.  (GRANT KAMIN / TWITTER)

En quelques heures, il est devenu une véritable star sur le net. Un raton laveur a apparemment escaladé un immeuble de 23 étages, à Saint-Paul, dans le Minnesota (Etats-Unis). Les images de son ascension de cette tour (où sont situés des bureaux de la société UBS) ont été massivement relayées sur Twitter, avec le mot-dièse #mprracoon, où le raton laveur est devenue une véritable mascotte. 

L'animal s'est arrêté sur le rebord d'une fenêtre, à 60 mètres de haut. De nombreux internautes ont spéculé sur le sort du petit mammifère. De la nourriture a été placée sur le toit de l'immeuble, explique Ouest France, afin de l'attirer et de le sauver. En fin de journée, une vidéo montrant l'animal atteindre le toit a été postée. 