Direct Russie : des sympathisants se recueillent devant le siège de Wagner, à Saint-Pétersbourg, après le crash de l'avion de Prigojine

#RUSSIE About Prigozhin: It is worth waiting for the fog of war to disappear... Meanwhile, it is obvious that Putin does not forgive anyone for his own bestial terror. Exactly the one that nullified him in June 2023. And he was waiting for the moment. It is also obvious that Prigozhin signed a special death warrant for himself the moment he believed in Lukashenko's bizarre "guarantees" and Putin's equally absurd "word of honor." The demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command two months after the coup attempt is a signal from Putin to Russia's elites ahead of the 2024 elections. "Beware! Disloyalty equals death". But it is also a signal to the Russian military: There will be no "SVO heroes". If it isn't a Ukrainian tribunal, it will be an FSB bullet. #PRIGOJINE