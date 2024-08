Venezuela : Nicolás Maduro ne lâche pas le pouvoir, l'opposition appelle le pays à se mobiliser

JUST IN: Elon Musk accepts Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro's challenge to a fight.



Just when you thought 2024 couldn't get any crazier.



Maduro: "Elon Musk. Whoever messes with me, dries up. Whoever messes with Venezuela dries up, Elon Musk.



You want to fight? Let's have… pic.twitter.com/rqvCphOsuJ