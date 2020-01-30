Greta Thunberg protège son nom et dépose la marque "Fridays for Future"

"Mon nom et le mouvement #FridaysForFuture sont constamment utilisés à des fins commerciales sans aucun accord", a écrit l'adolescente, mercredi, sur Instagram.

La militante suédoise Greta Thunberg a annoncé, mercredi 29 janvier, sur Instagram avoir déposé la marque "Fridays For Future", du nom du mouvement écologiste qu'elle a fondé, ainsi que son propre nom pour les protéger. "Mon nom et le mouvement #FridaysForFuture sont constamment utilisés à des fins commerciales sans aucun accord", a justifié l'adolescente de 17 ans sur son compte. Elle a notamment déploré la vente de produits et des collectes d'argent en son nom et en celui du mouvement. Greta Thunberg affirme avoir entrepris ces démarches par nécessité pour empêcher toute usurpation et non pas à des fins commerciales.

La jeune fille, qui a rallié des millions de personnes à son mouvement à travers le monde, a également annoncé la création d'une fondation à but non lucratif tournée vers l'écologie et le bien-être, "nécessaire pour gérer l'argent (droits d'auteur, dons, prix, etc.) de manière totalement transparente".

Elle a pour but de "promouvoir la préservation écologique, climatique et sociale ainsi que la santé mentale", a-t-elle expliqué sans donner davantage de détails quant au nom choisi.