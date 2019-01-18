VIDEOS. Des plongeurs nagent avec un gigantesque requin blanc au large d'Hawaï

La femelle de quelque 6 mètres de long est apparue, mardi, près de l'île d'Oahu.

#AlertePollution Rivières ou sols contaminés, déchets industriels abandonnés… Vous vivez à proximité d’un site pollué ?

Cliquez ici pour nous alerter !

Il est parmi les plus grands jamais signalés. Un gigantesque requin blanc a été observé au large des côtes de l'île d'Oahu, dans l'archipel d'Hawaï (Etats-Unis), par une équipe de plongeurs qui ont nagé aux côtés de ce redoutable prédateur. La femelle de quelque six mètres de long est apparue sans prévenir, mardi 15 janvier, pour se joindre à d'autres squales en train de se repaître d'une carcasse de cachalot flottant près d'Oahu.

"C'était juste un beau gros et gentil colosse"

"On a vu quelques [requins tigres] et elle est arrivée, et tous les autres requins se sont éparpillés. C'est alors qu'elle a commencé à se frotter contre le bateau", a raconté Ocean Ramsey, l'une des plongeuses, au journal Honolulu Star Adviser (en anglais). "C'était juste un beau gros et gentil colosse qui voulait utiliser notre bateau pour se gratter", explique cette plongeuse professionnelle et spécialiste des requins, pour la protection desquels elle milite. Ocean Ramsey a mis en ligne de nombreuses photos et vidéos sur son compte Instagram. Il est assez rare de rencontrer des grands requins blancs à Hawaï, où les eaux sont trop chaudes à leur goût.

Ocean Ramsey a nagé avec la femelle "une bonne partie de la journée" et pris des clichés saisissants de la rencontre. Selon la plongeuse, le requin, qui doit être âgé d'au moins 50 ans et peser environ 2,5 tonnes, était "étonnamment large" et peut-être en gestation.