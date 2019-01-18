VIDEOS. Des plongeurs nagent avec un gigantesque requin blanc au large d'Hawaï
La femelle de quelque 6 mètres de long est apparue, mardi, près de l'île d'Oahu.
Il est parmi les plus grands jamais signalés. Un gigantesque requin blanc a été observé au large des côtes de l'île d'Oahu, dans l'archipel d'Hawaï (Etats-Unis), par une équipe de plongeurs qui ont nagé aux côtés de ce redoutable prédateur. La femelle de quelque six mètres de long est apparue sans prévenir, mardi 15 janvier, pour se joindre à d'autres squales en train de se repaître d'une carcasse de cachalot flottant près d'Oahu.
Disclaimer: I highly discourage people from purposely jumping in the water with great white sharks or tiger sharks or any large shark like a bull shark or a Galapagos, even smaller sharks are capable predators who need and deserve respect however they are not the mindless monsters they are portrayed as in the media as you can see. In my experience this is the most mellow #whiteshark I have ever had the privilege and honor of meeting. I have been working with great whites for over 10 years and with sharks in general for over 15 years full-time I work with sharks on a daily basis in a safety and research and conservation program. #saveSharks Sharks are being killed at a rate of 70,000,000 to 100,000,000 please help save sharks. They are Important for a healthy marine ecosystems, and they are beyond amazing #SaveGreatWHITESHARKS !!! I LOVE SHARKS @juansharks @oneoceandiving @oneoceanresearch #helpsavesharks #savesharks #savetheocean #nodrama #lifesamazing #oceanramsey #oneoceandiving with @mermaid_kayleigh @forrest.in.focus @camgrantphotography @oneoceanconservation Going back in the water now #instagram #instanow #instaincredible #discoversharks #ocean #discoverocean #Repost from 2 days ago surveying sharks off #oahu with #oneoceanresearch and #oneoceandiving
"C'était juste un beau gros et gentil colosse"
"On a vu quelques [requins tigres] et elle est arrivée, et tous les autres requins se sont éparpillés. C'est alors qu'elle a commencé à se frotter contre le bateau", a raconté Ocean Ramsey, l'une des plongeuses, au journal Honolulu Star Adviser (en anglais). "C'était juste un beau gros et gentil colosse qui voulait utiliser notre bateau pour se gratter", explique cette plongeuse professionnelle et spécialiste des requins, pour la protection desquels elle milite. Ocean Ramsey a mis en ligne de nombreuses photos et vidéos sur son compte Instagram. Il est assez rare de rencontrer des grands requins blancs à Hawaï, où les eaux sont trop chaudes à leur goût.
I waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me passing close enough I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass. I know some people criticize touch but what some don’t realize is that sometimes sharks seek touch, she swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her over to one of my @oneoceandiving shark research vessels and proceeded to use it as a scratching post, passing up feeding for another need. I wish more people would have a connection with sharks and the natural world, because then they would understand that it’s not petting sharks or pushing them off to maintain a respectable space that is hurting sharks (because trust me if she didn’t like being pet she can handle and communicate ) it’s the wasteful and cruel practice of grabbing and catching sharks to cut off their fins (which slowly kills them) for #sharkfinsoup in a process called #sharkfinning or the wasteful #sharkfishing or #sharksportfishing If it bothers you that I touched the shark please click on one of the hashtags above and leave them a negative comment first #HelpSaveSharks #SpreadAwareness #FinBanNow #bansharkfinning #Sharkfin Vid shot on my @gopro #gopro3000 #goproforacause out with @oneoceandiving with @juansharks ❤️ @mermaid_kayleigh @camgrantphotography ❤️ @forrest.in.focus @oneoceanresearch @oneoceanglobal @waterinspired @oneoceansharks @oneoceanhawaii @oneoceaneducation #savetheocean #sharktouch #touchingsharks #oneoceanteam #discoversharks #discoverocean #greatwhitesharkinhawaii #freedivingwithsharks #whitesharkhawaii #deadwhalehawaii #dolphinsandsharks # #Hawaii #sharka
Ocean Ramsey a nagé avec la femelle "une bonne partie de la journée" et pris des clichés saisissants de la rencontre. Selon la plongeuse, le requin, qui doit être âgé d'au moins 50 ans et peser environ 2,5 tonnes, était "étonnamment large" et peut-être en gestation.
Beyond magic! Please #helpsavesharks !!!! Incredible swimming with “Deep Blue” one of the largest great white s for hour! Just using our @oneoceandiving boat as a scratching post, so mellow and beautiful. Help ban the purposeful killing of sharks and rays with @oneoceanconservation this year & in your local/international community ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ AHHHHHHMAZING!!!! #Beyondwords still out to sea/going back in vid shot by @oneoceandiving Shark specialist & my amazing #seaster @mermaid_kayleigh out with @juansharks @forrest.in.focus @camgrantphotography @oneoceanresearch
GREAT WHITE SHARK #HAWAII #ONEOCEANDIVING @oneoceandiving @oneoceanresearch @juansharks @forrest.in.focus @mermaid_kayleigh @camgrantphotography #instanow #instagram #Helpsavesharks #savesharks #oahu #hawaii #savetheocean Getting back in the water #OMG # ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @xcelwetsuits @xcelhaleiwa