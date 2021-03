DIRECT. Covid-19 : confinement "strict et contrôlé" de deux semaines pour Wallis et Futuna

Cute baby alert! Wisdom's chick has hatched!!! Poussin qui brise sa coquille

Wisdom, a mōlī (Laysan albatross) and world’s oldest known, banded wild bird is at least 70 years old. Biologists estimate she has had at least 30-36 chicks. http://ow.ly/ZJRg50DsMTU

Jon Brack/Friends of Midway Atoll NWR