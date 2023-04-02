Kota the Friend, Altin Gün, Thee Sacred Souls et Boygenius

Kota the Friend and Statik Selektah - High noonKota the Friend and Statik Selektah - To see a sunset (FLTBYS Music and Entertainment LLC, Distributed by Venice Music). Album disponible.Altin G\u00fcn - Rakiya Su KatamamAltin G\u00fcn -\u00a0A\u015fk (ATO Records\/Glitterbeat Records\/Gulbaba Records). Album disponible.Thee Sacred Souls - Running awayThee Sacred Souls - Running Away (Daptone records).\u00a0Single disponible.Boygenius - Not strong enoughBoygenius - The Record (UMG, AMRA, Kobalt Music Publishing). Album disponible.Retrouvez les choix du service Culture de franceinfo dans cette playlist mise \u00e0 jour chaque semaine ( format Deezer \u00e0 retrouver ici)