Kota the Friend, Altin Gün, Thee Sacred Souls et Boygenius

Dans la Playlist de franceinfo cette semaine, le retour du rappeur de Brooklyn Kota the Friend en duo avec le DJ Statik Selektah, le groupe néerlandais d'origine turque Altin Gün, le trio Thee Sacred Souls signé sur l'emblématique label Daptone, et le "supergroupe" de rock américain Boygenius, formé de Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers et Lucy Dacus.

Article rédigé par Yann Bertrand - Matteu Maestracci Radio France

Temps de lecture : < 1 min.

La Playlist de franceinfo, à retrouver le dimanche sur l'antenne et sur le site. (THIERRY GACHON / MAXPPP)

Kota the Friend and Statik Selektah - High noon Kota the Friend and Statik Selektah - To see a sunset (FLTBYS Music and Entertainment LLC, Distributed by Venice Music). Album disponible. Altin Gün - Rakiya Su Katamam Altin Gün - Aşk (ATO Records/Glitterbeat Records/Gulbaba Records). Album disponible. Thee Sacred Souls - Running away Thee Sacred Souls - Running Away (Daptone records). Single disponible. Boygenius - Not strong enough Boygenius - The Record (UMG, AMRA, Kobalt Music Publishing). Album disponible. Retrouvez les choix du service Culture de franceinfo dans cette playlist mise à jour chaque semaine ( format Deezer à retrouver ici)