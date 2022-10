DIRECT. Guerre en Ukraine : au moins 17 morts dans de nouveaux bombardements sur la ville de Zaporijjia

#ISRAEL *MDA Spokesperson* A report was received at 21.13 in the MDA Jerusalem Region Emergency Call Center to 3 people injured nearby the Shuafat Refugee Camp in Jerusalem. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating two victims in their twenties and conveying them to Hadassah Har Hatzofim Hospital, a female in critical condition and a male in serious condition. Another female is being treated at the scene in mild condition.