Mondiaux de natation : Léon Marchand, Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh… Les stars à suivre dans les bassins de Fukuoka

‼️ A PHELPS RECORD HAS GONE DOWN ‼️



Carson Foster (1:54.32) and Thomas Heilman (1:54.54) go 1-2 in the 200 fly, with Heilman's time breaking the 15-16 National Age Group Record held by Michael Phelps 🔥🤯#Phillips66Nats | 📺: @peacock pic.twitter.com/wIqlVavm9f