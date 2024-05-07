Carte Cérémonie d'ouverture, sites de compétition… Visualisez les restrictions de circulation pendant les Jeux de Paris 2024

"La grande gal\u00e8re va commencer au 1er juillet."\u00a0De la bouche m\u00eame du pr\u00e9fet de police de Paris, Laurent Nu\u00f1ez, la circulation va devenir un casse-t\u00eate en Ile-de-France \u00e0 l'occasion des Jeux de Paris 2024.\u00a0Pour vous aider dans vos d\u00e9placements, franceinfo vous propose une carte interactive des restrictions de circulation. Mise \u00e0 jour au fil des annonces des autorit\u00e9s, elle couvre la p\u00e9riode allant du jeudi 18 juillet (une semaine avant la c\u00e9r\u00e9monie d'ouverture) au dimanche 8 septembre (date de fin des Jeux paralympiques). Vous y trouverez l'ensemble des p\u00e9rim\u00e8tres r\u00e9glement\u00e9s pour les v\u00e9hicules motoris\u00e9s, les pi\u00e9tons et les cyclistes. none;}S\u00e9lectionnez une rue ou un lieu pour consulter les restrictions Afficher les dates pr\u00e9c\u00e9dentes Afficher les dates suivantes Voici le d\u00e9tail de toutes les r\u00e8gles durant les diff\u00e9rentes p\u00e9riodes, avant et pendant et apr\u00e8s les Jeux de Paris 2024 :A partir du 17 juin, pendant la p\u00e9riode de montage des tribunesLes restrictions vont d\u00e9buter plus d'un mois et demi avant le 26 juillet, coup d'envoi officiel des Jeux olympiques. Du 17 juin au 1er juillet, des travaux sur les quais de Seine vont avoir lieu, sans entra\u00eener de fermeture totale des voies. L'installation des tribunes se d\u00e9roulera essentiellement sur les trottoirs et parfois sur les routes, les rendant partiellement inaccessibles selon les jours et les horaires. Les quais de Seine devraient rester ouverts dans la mesure du possible, notamment les soirs et les week-ends, pour ne pas perturber la vie des habitants de la capitale. A partir du 1er juillet, des fermetures totales des voies sont \u00e0 pr\u00e9voir, notamment au niveau du port des Saints-P\u00e8res (6e arrondissement) et du port de la Conf\u00e9rence (8e arrondissement), \u00e0 proximit\u00e9 du pont Alexandre III.\u00a0\u00a0 A partir du 8 juillet, plusieurs ponts seront neutralis\u00e9s. Ce sera le cas du pont d'I\u00e9na, de la passerelle Debilly (r\u00e9serv\u00e9e aux pi\u00e9tons et cyclistes) et du pont du Carrousel. Ils seront rouverts les 13 et 14 juillet pour fluidifier la circulation entre les deux rives de la Seine, \u00e0 l'occasion de la f\u00eate nationale. A partir du 18 juillet, la quasi-totalit\u00e9 des quais sera inaccessible aux v\u00e9hicules motoris\u00e9s, sauf pour les riverains et les \u00e9tablissements recevant du public (mairie, \u00e9cole, lieu de culte, commerce...). Du 18 juillet au 26 juillet, avant la c\u00e9r\u00e9monie d'ouvertureDes p\u00e9rim\u00e8tres accessibles sous conditions. Huit jours avant la c\u00e9r\u00e9monie d'ouverture, une importante zone de restrictions va \u00eatre mise en place autour de la Seine, avec deux types de p\u00e9rim\u00e8tres qui concerneront directement la circulation\u00a0: une zone grise (ou Silt, pour la protection antiterroriste) et une zone rouge. Pour la premi\u00e8re (qui correspond \u00e0 la zone en pointill\u00e9 sur notre carte), l'acc\u00e8s pi\u00e9ton et cycliste est autoris\u00e9, mais contr\u00f4l\u00e9 et soumis \u00e0 la d\u00e9tention d'un laissez-passer num\u00e9rique qu'il faudra t\u00e9l\u00e9charger en ligne sur une plateforme gouvernementale (\u00e0 partir du 10 mai). Des mesures de palpation et de fouilles de sacs et bagages seront impos\u00e9es. Toute personne entrant dans cette zone fera l'objet d'un criblage. Les v\u00e9hicules ne pourront pas circuler dans ce p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre, sauf rares d\u00e9rogations. Parmi les publics exceptionnellement autoris\u00e9s \u00e0 y entrer, on retrouve les v\u00e9hicules PMR (personnes \u00e0 mobilit\u00e9 r\u00e9duite), ceux de livraison et de d\u00e9m\u00e9nagement, et les v\u00e9hicules des riverains disposant d'un parking priv\u00e9. Ils pourraient \u00eatre escort\u00e9s par les forces de l'ordre. A noter que l'ensemble des \u00e9tablissements et des commerces pr\u00e9sents dans ce p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre noir resteront ouverts.Concernant le p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre rouge, o\u00f9 la circulation motoris\u00e9e sera interdite, l'acc\u00e8s sera libre pour les pi\u00e9tons et les cyclistes, sans aucune restriction ni pr\u00e9sentation de laissez-passer. Les v\u00e9hicules motoris\u00e9s ne pourront pas y circuler, sauf \u00e0 pr\u00e9senter un justificatif aux points de contr\u00f4le tenus par les forces de s\u00e9curit\u00e9.Des ponts circulants. Pour faciliter les passages entre la rive gauche et droite de la Seine, certains ponts vont rester ouverts jusqu'\u00e0 la c\u00e9r\u00e9monie d'ouverture, notamment\u00a0: le pont d'I\u00e9na (ferm\u00e9 du 12 au 16 juillet et \u00e0 partir du 22 juillet)le pont des Invalidesla passerelle S\u00e9dar-Senghorle pont Notre-Dame et le petit-pont-cardinal-Lustiger\u00a0le pont de SullyCeux situ\u00e9s en amont du pont d'Austerlitz et en aval du pont d'I\u00e9na, c'est-\u00e0-dire en dehors de la zone de la parade sur la Seine, resteront \u00e9galement ouverts.Des voies olympiques. En plus de ces restrictions, 185 km de routes vont \u00eatre d\u00e9di\u00e9es au transport des v\u00e9hicules accr\u00e9dit\u00e9s\u00a0: athl\u00e8tes, officiels, m\u00e9dias, services d'urgence et de s\u00e9curit\u00e9. "Une seule voie sera r\u00e9serv\u00e9e sur l'axe routier. Elle fera l'objet d'une signal\u00e9tique routi\u00e8re sp\u00e9cifique 'Paris 2024'. Les autres voies sont accessibles aux usagers non accr\u00e9dit\u00e9s" , pr\u00e9cise la pr\u00e9fecture de police.Ces voies olympiques, actives de 6\u00a0heures du matin jusqu'\u00e0 minuit, seront mises en place \u00e0 partir du 15 juillet et jusqu'\u00e0 mi-ao\u00fbt ou mi-septembre selon les axes. Elles concerneront notamment les autoroutes A1, A4, A12, A13, ainsi que le boulevard p\u00e9riph\u00e9rique et d'autres gros axes de circulation dans Paris. Le non-respect des r\u00e8gles de circulation sur ces voies entra\u00eenera une amende de 135\u00a0euros et pourra donner lieu \u00e0 des poursuites judiciaires.A partir du 26 juillet \u00e0 13\u00a0heures, pour la c\u00e9r\u00e9monie d'ouvertureLe jour de la c\u00e9r\u00e9monie d'ouverture, \u00e0 partir de 13\u00a0heures, l'ensemble des r\u00e8gles vont \u00eatre durcies. Pour acc\u00e9der au p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre gris (la zone en pointill\u00e9 sur notre carte), il sera demand\u00e9 aux pi\u00e9tons de pr\u00e9senter un billet ou un titre d'acc\u00e8s au site. Les r\u00e9sidents et professionnels dont le domicile ou l'activit\u00e9 se situe dans le p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre seront autoris\u00e9s \u00e0 y acc\u00e9der. L'acc\u00e8s en v\u00e9hicule sera compl\u00e8tement interdit, sauf pour les forces de s\u00e9curit\u00e9, ainsi que les v\u00e9hicules de secours et les urgences. Pour le p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre rouge, l'acc\u00e8s pi\u00e9ton et cycliste "sera restreint \u00e0 de tr\u00e8s rares exceptions, toujours sans laissez-passer num\u00e9rique", explique la pr\u00e9fecture de police. Pour les v\u00e9hicules motoris\u00e9s, les restrictions seront les m\u00eames que pour le p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre noir. Du 27 juillet au 11 ao\u00fbt, pendant les Jeux olympiquesAutour des sites olympiques. Les r\u00e8gles changent au lendemain de la c\u00e9r\u00e9monie d'ouverture, avec un principe simple\u00a0: plus on s'approche des sites olympiques, plus l'acc\u00e8s est restreint. A partir du 27 juillet, on ne retrouvera pas deux mais trois types de restrictions\u00a0: un p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre noir (ou Silt), un p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre rouge et un p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre bleu. Ils vont se mettre en place autour des sites de comp\u00e9tition\u00a0: quinze dans Paris, auxquels s'ajoutent les sites olympiques en Seine-Saint-Denis, ainsi que dans les Yvelines.Le p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre noir est le plus restrictif, avec une fouille au corps et des bagages \u00e0 l'entr\u00e9e. Il englobe \u00a0les sites de comp\u00e9tition. "Seuls les spectateurs munis de billets et les personnes ayant \u00e9t\u00e9 accr\u00e9dit\u00e9es par le Cojop pourront y acc\u00e9der" , explique la pr\u00e9fecture de police. Un faible nombre de riverains seront concern\u00e9s.On retrouve ensuite les deux zones rouge et bleue, dont les p\u00e9rim\u00e8tres "seront activ\u00e9s simultan\u00e9ment autour des sites, chaque jour de comp\u00e9tition, deux heures trente avant le d\u00e9but de la premi\u00e8re \u00e9preuve, et seront lev\u00e9s une heure apr\u00e8s la fin de la derni\u00e8re \u00e9preuve", explique la mairie de Paris\u00a0sur son site. Le p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre rouge implique une interdiction de circulation pour les v\u00e9hicules motoris\u00e9s, sauf sous d\u00e9rogation sp\u00e9cifique. Les taxis et les VTC seront autoris\u00e9s \u00e0 y acc\u00e9der \u00e0 condition que le client soit muni d'un laissez-passer. De leur c\u00f4t\u00e9, les pi\u00e9tons, v\u00e9los ou trottinettes peuvent traverser ce p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre, sans laissez-passer. Le p\u00e9rim\u00e8tre bleu a, quant \u00e0 lui, pour but de r\u00e9duire la circulation. "Des contr\u00f4les pourront \u00eatre r\u00e9alis\u00e9s aux points de passage par les forces de l'ordre, avec v\u00e9rification de la l\u00e9gitimit\u00e9 du passage" , d\u00e9taille la pr\u00e9fecture. Aucun laissez-passer num\u00e9rique ne sera n\u00e9cessaire pour y p\u00e9n\u00e9trer, mais une d\u00e9claration sur l'honneur\u00a0pourra \u00eatre demand\u00e9e. Lors des \u00e9preuves sur route. Outre les p\u00e9rim\u00e8tres autour des 25 sites olympiques situ\u00e9s en Ile-de-France, de courtes restrictions, mais plus contraignantes, seront mises en place lors des \u00e9preuves sur route (marathons, courses en ligne de cyclisme...). Des p\u00e9rim\u00e8tres rouges seront mis en place autour des parcours de course, trois heures avant le d\u00e9but de chaque comp\u00e9tition. Les riverains vivant \u00e0 l'int\u00e9rieur de ces zones pourront y acc\u00e9der jusqu'\u00e0 1h30 avant le d\u00e9but de l'\u00e9preuve. Ces courses sont par d\u00e9finition mouvantes et le dispositif sera lib\u00e9r\u00e9 progressivement 15 minutes apr\u00e8s le passage du dernier concurrent.Du 12 ao\u00fbt au 27 ao\u00fbt, entre les Jeux olympiques et paralympiquesPour le moment, aucune restriction particuli\u00e8re n'est pr\u00e9vue pour cette p\u00e9riode de transition. L'ensemble des voies olympiques sera neutralis\u00e9e, \u00e0 l'exception d'une portion de l'A1 entre la porte de la Chapelle et l'a\u00e9roport Roissy-Charles de Gaulle. Des informations suppl\u00e9mentaires devraient \u00eatre communiqu\u00e9es ult\u00e9rieurement par la pr\u00e9fecture de police. Du 28 ao\u00fbt au 8 septembre, pendant les Jeux paralympiquesCertains sites de comp\u00e9tition vont dispara\u00eetre des cartes entre les Jeux olympiques et paralympiques, comme le site d'escalade du Bourget ou le centre aquatique olympique \u00e0 Saint-Denis. Pour les Jeux paralympiques, le nombre de sites de comp\u00e9tition passera de 15 \u00e0 11 dans la capitale. Pour les d\u00e9placements motoris\u00e9s et les pi\u00e9tons, les r\u00e8gles resteront exactement les m\u00eames que pour les Jeux olympiques, avec trois p\u00e9rim\u00e8tres de restrictions (noir, rouge, bleu).Jusqu'\u00e0 d\u00e9but novembre, lors de la p\u00e9riode de d\u00e9montage des tribunesAu terme des Jeux de Paris 2024, les sites de comp\u00e9tition temporaires vont \u00eatre peu \u00e0 peu d\u00e9mont\u00e9s. Ces travaux devraient s'\u00e9tendre de fin ao\u00fbt jusqu'\u00e0 d\u00e9but novembre, selon le site d\u00e9di\u00e9 du minist\u00e8re des Transports, Anticiper les Jeux. Des restrictions de circulation sur la route et des fermetures de stations de m\u00e9tro sont \u00e0 pr\u00e9voir, ponctuellement. Dans le d\u00e9tail, les d\u00e9montages s'\u00e9taleront comme ceci\u00a0: du 29 ao\u00fbt au 30 octobre pour la Concordedu 19 septembre au 4 novembre pour le Champs-de-Marsdu 27 juillet au 8 octobre pour le Trocad\u00e9rodu 18 septembre au 30 octobre pour les Invalidesdu 12 septembre au 26 octobre pour la zone Grand Palais-pont Alexandre IIIConception : L\u00e9a Girardot\u00a0D\u00e9veloppement : Gr\u00e9goire Humbert et Valentin PigeauSupervision \u00e9ditoriale : Ilan Caro, Julie Rasplus