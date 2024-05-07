Carte Cérémonie d'ouverture, sites de compétition… Visualisez les restrictions de circulation pendant les Jeux de Paris 2024

Franceinfo vous aide à savoir comment vous déplacer pendant toute la période des Jeux olympiques et paralympiques, de mi-juillet à début septembre, dans Paris et toute l'Ile-de-France.

"La grande galère va commencer au 1er juillet." De la bouche même du préfet de police de Paris, Laurent Nuñez, la circulation va devenir un casse-tête en Ile-de-France à l'occasion des Jeux de Paris 2024. Pour vous aider dans vos déplacements, franceinfo vous propose une carte interactive des restrictions de circulation. Mise à jour au fil des annonces des autorités, elle couvre la période allant du jeudi 18 juillet (une semaine avant la cérémonie d'ouverture) au dimanche 8 septembre (date de fin des Jeux paralympiques).

Vous y trouverez l'ensemble des périmètres réglementés pour les véhicules motorisés, les piétons et les cyclistes. Vous pouvez entrer le nom de votre rue ou de votre ville dans le moteur de recherche et choisir la date qui vous intéresse.

Voici le détail de toutes les règles durant les différentes périodes, avant et pendant et après les Jeux de Paris 2024 :

A partir du 17 juin, pendant la période de montage des tribunes

Les restrictions vont débuter plus d'un mois et demi avant le 26 juillet, coup d'envoi officiel des Jeux olympiques.

Du 17 juin au 1er juillet, des travaux sur les quais de Seine vont avoir lieu, sans entraîner de fermeture totale des voies. L'installation des tribunes se déroulera essentiellement sur les trottoirs et parfois sur les routes, les rendant partiellement inaccessibles selon les jours et les horaires. Les quais de Seine devraient rester ouverts dans la mesure du possible, notamment les soirs et les week-ends, pour ne pas perturber la vie des habitants de la capitale.

A partir du 1er juillet, des fermetures totales des voies sont à prévoir, notamment au niveau du port des Saints-Pères (6e arrondissement) et du port de la Conférence (8e arrondissement), à proximité du pont Alexandre III.

A partir du 8 juillet, plusieurs ponts seront neutralisés. Ce sera le cas du pont d'Iéna, de la passerelle Debilly (réservée aux piétons et cyclistes) et du pont du Carrousel. Ils seront rouverts les 13 et 14 juillet pour fluidifier la circulation entre les deux rives de la Seine, à l'occasion de la fête nationale.

A partir du 18 juillet, la quasi-totalité des quais sera inaccessible aux véhicules motorisés, sauf pour les riverains et les établissements recevant du public (mairie, école, lieu de culte, commerce...).

Du 18 juillet au 26 juillet, avant la cérémonie d'ouverture

Des périmètres accessibles sous conditions. Huit jours avant la cérémonie d'ouverture, une importante zone de restrictions va être mise en place autour de la Seine, avec deux types de périmètres qui concerneront directement la circulation : une zone grise (ou Silt, pour la protection antiterroriste) et une zone rouge.

Pour la première (qui correspond à la zone en pointillé sur notre carte), l'accès piéton et cycliste est autorisé, mais contrôlé et soumis à la détention d'un laissez-passer numérique qu'il faudra télécharger en ligne sur une plateforme gouvernementale (à partir du 10 mai). Des mesures de palpation et de fouilles de sacs et bagages seront imposées. Toute personne entrant dans cette zone fera l'objet d'un criblage. Les véhicules ne pourront pas circuler dans ce périmètre, sauf rares dérogations. Parmi les publics exceptionnellement autorisés à y entrer, on retrouve les véhicules PMR (personnes à mobilité réduite), ceux de livraison et de déménagement, et les véhicules des riverains disposant d'un parking privé. Ils pourraient être escortés par les forces de l'ordre. A noter que l'ensemble des établissements et des commerces présents dans ce périmètre noir resteront ouverts.

Concernant le périmètre rouge, où la circulation motorisée sera interdite, l'accès sera libre pour les piétons et les cyclistes, sans aucune restriction ni présentation de laissez-passer. Les véhicules motorisés ne pourront pas y circuler, sauf à présenter un justificatif aux points de contrôle tenus par les forces de sécurité.

Des ponts circulants. Pour faciliter les passages entre la rive gauche et droite de la Seine, certains ponts vont rester ouverts jusqu'à la cérémonie d'ouverture, notamment :

le pont d'Iéna (fermé du 12 au 16 juillet et à partir du 22 juillet)

le pont des Invalides

la passerelle Sédar-Senghor

le pont Notre-Dame et le petit-pont-cardinal-Lustiger

le pont de Sully

Ceux situés en amont du pont d'Austerlitz et en aval du pont d'Iéna, c'est-à-dire en dehors de la zone de la parade sur la Seine, resteront également ouverts.

Des voies olympiques. En plus de ces restrictions, 185 km de routes vont être dédiées au transport des véhicules accrédités : athlètes, officiels, médias, services d'urgence et de sécurité. "Une seule voie sera réservée sur l'axe routier. Elle fera l'objet d'une signalétique routière spécifique 'Paris 2024'. Les autres voies sont accessibles aux usagers non accrédités" , précise la préfecture de police.

Ces voies olympiques, actives de 6 heures du matin jusqu'à minuit, seront mises en place à partir du 15 juillet et jusqu'à mi-août ou mi-septembre selon les axes. Elles concerneront notamment les autoroutes A1, A4, A12, A13, ainsi que le boulevard périphérique et d'autres gros axes de circulation dans Paris. Le non-respect des règles de circulation sur ces voies entraînera une amende de 135 euros et pourra donner lieu à des poursuites judiciaires.

A partir du 26 juillet à 13 heures, pour la cérémonie d'ouverture

Le jour de la cérémonie d'ouverture, à partir de 13 heures, l'ensemble des règles vont être durcies. Pour accéder au périmètre gris (la zone en pointillé sur notre carte), il sera demandé aux piétons de présenter un billet ou un titre d'accès au site. Les résidents et professionnels dont le domicile ou l'activité se situe dans le périmètre seront autorisés à y accéder. L'accès en véhicule sera complètement interdit, sauf pour les forces de sécurité, ainsi que les véhicules de secours et les urgences.

Pour le périmètre rouge, l'accès piéton et cycliste "sera restreint à de très rares exceptions, toujours sans laissez-passer numérique", explique la préfecture de police. Pour les véhicules motorisés, les restrictions seront les mêmes que pour le périmètre noir.

Du 27 juillet au 11 août, pendant les Jeux olympiques

Autour des sites olympiques. Les règles changent au lendemain de la cérémonie d'ouverture, avec un principe simple : plus on s'approche des sites olympiques, plus l'accès est restreint. A partir du 27 juillet, on ne retrouvera pas deux mais trois types de restrictions : un périmètre noir (ou Silt), un périmètre rouge et un périmètre bleu. Ils vont se mettre en place autour des sites de compétition : quinze dans Paris, auxquels s'ajoutent les sites olympiques en Seine-Saint-Denis, ainsi que dans les Yvelines.

Le périmètre noir est le plus restrictif, avec une fouille au corps et des bagages à l'entrée. Il englobe les sites de compétition. "Seuls les spectateurs munis de billets et les personnes ayant été accréditées par le Cojop pourront y accéder" , explique la préfecture de police. Un faible nombre de riverains seront concernés.

On retrouve ensuite les deux zones rouge et bleue, dont les périmètres "seront activés simultanément autour des sites, chaque jour de compétition, deux heures trente avant le début de la première épreuve, et seront levés une heure après la fin de la dernière épreuve", explique la mairie de Paris sur son site.

Le périmètre rouge implique une interdiction de circulation pour les véhicules motorisés, sauf sous dérogation spécifique. Les taxis et les VTC seront autorisés à y accéder à condition que le client soit muni d'un laissez-passer. De leur côté, les piétons, vélos ou trottinettes peuvent traverser ce périmètre, sans laissez-passer.

Le périmètre bleu a, quant à lui, pour but de réduire la circulation. "Des contrôles pourront être réalisés aux points de passage par les forces de l'ordre, avec vérification de la légitimité du passage" , détaille la préfecture. Aucun laissez-passer numérique ne sera nécessaire pour y pénétrer, mais une déclaration sur l'honneur pourra être demandée.

Lors des épreuves sur route. Outre les périmètres autour des 25 sites olympiques situés en Ile-de-France, de courtes restrictions, mais plus contraignantes, seront mises en place lors des épreuves sur route (marathons, courses en ligne de cyclisme...). Des périmètres rouges seront mis en place autour des parcours de course, trois heures avant le début de chaque compétition. Les riverains vivant à l'intérieur de ces zones pourront y accéder jusqu'à 1h30 avant le début de l'épreuve. Ces courses sont par définition mouvantes et le dispositif sera libéré progressivement 15 minutes après le passage du dernier concurrent.

Du 12 août au 27 août, entre les Jeux olympiques et paralympiques

Pour le moment, aucune restriction particulière n'est prévue pour cette période de transition. L'ensemble des voies olympiques sera neutralisée, à l'exception d'une portion de l'A1 entre la porte de la Chapelle et l'aéroport Roissy-Charles de Gaulle. Des informations supplémentaires devraient être communiquées ultérieurement par la préfecture de police.

Du 28 août au 8 septembre, pendant les Jeux paralympiques

Certains sites de compétition vont disparaître des cartes entre les Jeux olympiques et paralympiques, comme le site d'escalade du Bourget ou le centre aquatique olympique à Saint-Denis. Pour les Jeux paralympiques, le nombre de sites de compétition passera de 15 à 11 dans la capitale. Pour les déplacements motorisés et les piétons, les règles resteront exactement les mêmes que pour les Jeux olympiques, avec trois périmètres de restrictions (noir, rouge, bleu).

Jusqu'à début novembre, lors de la période de démontage des tribunes

Au terme des Jeux de Paris 2024, les sites de compétition temporaires vont être peu à peu démontés. Ces travaux devraient s'étendre de fin août jusqu'à début novembre, selon le site dédié du ministère des Transports, Anticiper les Jeux. Des restrictions de circulation sur la route et des fermetures de stations de métro sont à prévoir, ponctuellement. Dans le détail, les démontages s'étaleront comme ceci :

du 29 août au 30 octobre pour la Concorde

du 19 septembre au 4 novembre pour le Champs-de-Mars

du 27 juillet au 8 octobre pour le Trocadéro

du 18 septembre au 30 octobre pour les Invalides

du 12 septembre au 26 octobre pour la zone Grand Palais-pont Alexandre III

Conception : Léa Girardot

Développement : Grégoire Humbert et Valentin Pigeau

Supervision éditoriale : Ilan Caro, Julie Rasplus