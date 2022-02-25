Football : huit mois après son arrêt cardiaque, Christian Eriksen va effectuer son grand retour face à Newcastle

Il est enfin de retour. Le milieu de terrain Christian Eriksen va rejouer en compétition officielle face à Newcastle, samedi 26 février, a annoncé son coach en conférence de presse, vendredi. Huit mois après son arrêt cardiaque lors du match de l'Euro 2021 opposant le Danemark à la Finlande, l'ancien joueur de l'Inter Milan joue désormais avec un défibrillateur sous-cutané.

"@ChrisEriksen8 will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow. It’s a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family"



An early line from Thomas Frank's pre-Newcastle press conference#BrentfordFC #BRENEW pic.twitter.com/yQfR9cw7J0