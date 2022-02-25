Football : huit mois après son arrêt cardiaque, Christian Eriksen va effectuer son grand retour face à Newcastle

Le Danois va rejouer en compétition officielle, dimanche, avec son nouveau club de Brentford.

Le joueur danois Christian Eriksen lors de sa présentation à Brentford, le 12 février 2022. (JOHN WALTON / MAXPPP)

Il est enfin de retour. Le milieu de terrain Christian Eriksen va rejouer en compétition officielle face à Newcastle, samedi 26 février, a annoncé son coach en conférence de presse, vendredi. Huit mois après son arrêt cardiaque lors du match de l'Euro 2021 opposant le Danemark à la Finlande, l'ancien joueur de l'Inter Milan joue désormais avec un défibrillateur sous-cutané.

A 30 ans, le joueur danois se dit positivement étonné par "la manière dont son corps réagit". Après sept ans passés à Tottenham, Eriksen va donc retrouver un championnat de Premier League qu'il connaît bien. Il pourra apporter son expérience au club promu de Brentford. Son club occupe la 14e place du classement, à quatre points du premier relégable.

