Football : huit mois après son arrêt cardiaque, Christian Eriksen va effectuer son grand retour face à Newcastle
Le Danois va rejouer en compétition officielle, dimanche, avec son nouveau club de Brentford.
Il est enfin de retour. Le milieu de terrain Christian Eriksen va rejouer en compétition officielle face à Newcastle, samedi 26 février, a annoncé son coach en conférence de presse, vendredi. Huit mois après son arrêt cardiaque lors du match de l'Euro 2021 opposant le Danemark à la Finlande, l'ancien joueur de l'Inter Milan joue désormais avec un défibrillateur sous-cutané.
"@ChrisEriksen8 will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow. It’s a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family"— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 25, 2022
An early line from Thomas Frank's pre-Newcastle press conference#BrentfordFC #BRENEW pic.twitter.com/yQfR9cw7J0
A 30 ans, le joueur danois se dit positivement étonné par "la manière dont son corps réagit". Après sept ans passés à Tottenham, Eriksen va donc retrouver un championnat de Premier League qu'il connaît bien. Il pourra apporter son expérience au club promu de Brentford. Son club occupe la 14e place du classement, à quatre points du premier relégable.
