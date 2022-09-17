Cyclisme : nouveau sacre mondial pour Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, titrée sur VTT marathon

La Française a décroché un troisième maillot arc-en-ciel en moins d'un mois, samedi, après ceux glanés fin août aux Gets en short-track et cross-country. 

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, lors de sa victoire en cross-country aux championnats du monde de VTT, le 28 août 2022 aux Gets.&nbsp; (OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

Insatiable. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot aurait pu se contenter de sa razzia aux championnats du monde de VTT aux Gets, fin août, avec ses deux maillots irisés remportés en short-track et cross-country. Mais la cycliste française de 30 ans a un appétit féroce. Engagée sur le Mondial de VTT marathon à Haderslev (Danemark), "PFP" a bouclé en tête, samedi 17 septembre, le parcours de 87,5 km, devançant la Britannique Annie Last et la Suisse Jolanda Neff. 

En 2019 déjà, la Tricolore avait réalisé en trois semaines le doublé mondial cross-country et VTT marathon, pour son premier essai sur la distance. Avec ce nouveau sacre, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot décroche son neuvième titre mondial senior.

