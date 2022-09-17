Cyclisme : nouveau sacre mondial pour Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, titrée sur VTT marathon
La Française a décroché un troisième maillot arc-en-ciel en moins d'un mois, samedi, après ceux glanés fin août aux Gets en short-track et cross-country.
Insatiable. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot aurait pu se contenter de sa razzia aux championnats du monde de VTT aux Gets, fin août, avec ses deux maillots irisés remportés en short-track et cross-country. Mais la cycliste française de 30 ans a un appétit féroce. Engagée sur le Mondial de VTT marathon à Haderslev (Danemark), "PFP" a bouclé en tête, samedi 17 septembre, le parcours de 87,5 km, devançant la Britannique Annie Last et la Suisse Jolanda Neff.
This girl is on fire @FERRANDPREVOT wins the 2022 MTB Marathon World Championships title and her third rainbow jersey in less than a month! #Haderslev2022 pic.twitter.com/rEUTgjTxir— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) September 17, 2022
En 2019 déjà, la Tricolore avait réalisé en trois semaines le doublé mondial cross-country et VTT marathon, pour son premier essai sur la distance. Avec ce nouveau sacre, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot décroche son neuvième titre mondial senior.
Commentaires :