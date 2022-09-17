Cyclisme : nouveau sacre mondial pour Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, titrée sur VTT marathon

Insatiable. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot aurait pu se contenter de sa razzia aux championnats du monde de VTT aux Gets, fin août, avec ses deux maillots irisés remportés en short-track et cross-country. Mais la cycliste française de 30 ans a un appétit féroce. Engagée sur le Mondial de VTT marathon à Haderslev (Danemark), "PFP" a bouclé en tête, samedi 17 septembre, le parcours de 87,5 km, devançant la Britannique Annie Last et la Suisse Jolanda Neff.

This girl is on fire @FERRANDPREVOT wins the 2022 MTB Marathon World Championships title and her third rainbow jersey in less than a month! #Haderslev2022 pic.twitter.com/rEUTgjTxir