VIDEO. L'actrice Lexi Rabe, 7 ans, demande aux fans d'"Avengers" d'arrêter de la harceler

Sur le compte Instagram géré par ses parents, la fillette remarquée pour son rôle de Morgan Stark dans le dernier film de la saga, rappelle qu'elle n'est qu'une enfant.

"S'il vous plaît, ne harcelez pas ma famille, ou moi." La très jeune actrice Lexi Rabe a déjà un message très sérieux à adresser aux fans d'Avengers. La petite fille qui incarne Morgan, la fille de Tony Stark (Iron Man), dans Avengers: Endgame leur rappelle, dans une vidéo publiée sur Instagram le 22 juin, qu'elle n'a "que 7 ans". "Parfois, je mets le bazar", dit-elle.

Cette mise au point fait suite à des critiques de fans, déçus de n'avoir pas pu parler à la fillette, dans un centre commercial de Los Angeles. "Je jouais avec mon frère et on m'a dit que je devais apprendre à mieux me comporter en public", raconte Lexi Rabe à la chaîne ABC (en anglais). Des messages ont suivi, en ligne. Ce qui a incité sa mère Jessica à accompagner la vidéo de Lexi d'un long texte. "Je déteste avoir à faire ça", écrit-elle. "Lexi est harcelée et c'est le genre de choses qui font que les célébrités n'ont plus envie de sortir de chez elles ni de rencontrer des gens", déplore la mère de la jeune star.

S'il vous plaît, gardez vos opinions pour vous, pour que Lexi puisse grandir librement. Elle est un être humaine et une enfant.Jessica RabeInstagram