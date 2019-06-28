VIDEO. L'actrice Lexi Rabe, 7 ans, demande aux fans d'"Avengers" d'arrêter de la harceler
Sur le compte Instagram géré par ses parents, la fillette remarquée pour son rôle de Morgan Stark dans le dernier film de la saga, rappelle qu'elle n'est qu'une enfant.
"S'il vous plaît, ne harcelez pas ma famille, ou moi." La très jeune actrice Lexi Rabe a déjà un message très sérieux à adresser aux fans d'Avengers. La petite fille qui incarne Morgan, la fille de Tony Stark (Iron Man), dans Avengers: Endgame leur rappelle, dans une vidéo publiée sur Instagram le 22 juin, qu'elle n'a "que 7 ans". "Parfois, je mets le bazar", dit-elle.
I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!
Cette mise au point fait suite à des critiques de fans, déçus de n'avoir pas pu parler à la fillette, dans un centre commercial de Los Angeles. "Je jouais avec mon frère et on m'a dit que je devais apprendre à mieux me comporter en public", raconte Lexi Rabe à la chaîne ABC (en anglais). Des messages ont suivi, en ligne. Ce qui a incité sa mère Jessica à accompagner la vidéo de Lexi d'un long texte. "Je déteste avoir à faire ça", écrit-elle. "Lexi est harcelée et c'est le genre de choses qui font que les célébrités n'ont plus envie de sortir de chez elles ni de rencontrer des gens", déplore la mère de la jeune star.
S'il vous plaît, gardez vos opinions pour vous, pour que Lexi puisse grandir librement. Elle est un être humaine et une enfant.Instagram