Dave Grohl des Foo Fighters, mis au défi par une jeune batteuse âgée de 10 ans, lui écrit une chanson

Cet épisode est le dernier en date d'une "battle" touchante débutée il y a un mois. On vous rembobine l'histoire depuis le début.

C'est une "battle" bon enfant entre une petite anglaise et un héros du rock qui court depuis la mi-août. Tout commence lorsque Dave Grohl tombe le mois dernier sur une des vidéos qu'a postées Nandi Bushell, 10 ans, sur Twitter. On la voit interpréter à la batterie avec une furia réjouissante le titre Everlong des Foo Fighters (ci-dessous).



Dans le post, elle écrit que son "rêve est de jouer un jour avec Dave Grohl (ancien batteur de Nirvana et actuel leader des Foo Fighters NDLR), Taylor Hawkins (actuel batteur des Foo Fighters NDLR) et tous les Foo Fighters". Et d'ajouter : "Mr Grohl, j'adorerais vous affronter à la batterie".

My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN! #foofighters pic.twitter.com/Pmdhvl57uu — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 17, 2020

Moins de quinze jours et des milliers de retweets plus tard, le musicien, poussé par les fans et par ses proches, répond par l'affirmative. "Tu es une batteuse incroyable. Et je suis flatté que tu aies choisi certaines de mes chansons pour tes vidéos et tu les a interprétées à perfection", écrit-il.



Et il lui propose un nouveau défi : elle devra reprendre à la batterie Dead End friends de Them Crooked Vultures, le "super groupe" constitué de Dave Grohl à la batterie, de Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) à la guitare et de John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) à la basse.



La petite (et future grande) Nandi Bushell, filmée par ses parents découvrant la réponse du musicien, saute de joie avec une fraîcheur qui fait sourire.

This is UNREAL! I can’t believe Dave Grohl actually accepted my drum battle, Thank you! Now it’s my turn to learn ‘dead end friends’ by @crookedvultures! I am going to checkmate this one too! Thank you Harper for lending your Dad the kit! @foofighters #davegrohl #foofighters pic.twitter.com/gAyoVYSySM — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 29, 2020

Puis elle relève une seconde fois le challenge avec classe, sa performance décoiffante et son énergie communicative étant saluées par des dizaines de milliers de retweets.

It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in #HISTORY! With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary #DaveGrohl! Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy! @foofighters @crookedvultures pic.twitter.com/Fyk4AyQ7pg — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) September 3, 2020

Le 4 septembre, Dave Grohl admet avoir perdu le premier round. Mais prévient que ce n'est pas terminé. "Attache ta ceinture, parce que j'ai un truc spécial en tête...".



Et voilà que dix jours plus tard, Dave Grohl publie une chanson écrite spécialement à son intention. "Round 2 ! Chaque superhero a besoin d'une chanson thème", a écrit le musicien. "En voici une pour toi ! Félicitations aux Grohlettes pour les choeurs."

Ok @Nandi_Bushell....Round 2! Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals. pic.twitter.com/js9xBasbpw — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 14, 2020

"Nandi, Number one supergirl", dit la chanson, "Nandi, Best drummer in the world, Nandi, Always right on time, Nandi, Hero wunderkind, She's got the power, Got the sound...". Clairement, un petit prodige de la batterie est né. Mais apparemment, le match n'est pas terminé. "Je ne peux croire que Mr Grohl ait écrit une chanson à mon sujet ! Merci à toute la famille Grohl!", a réagi Nandi. "J'accepte votre prochain challenge!". Va-t-elle composer un brûlot rock en retour ?