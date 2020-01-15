Depeche Mode, Notorious B.I.G, Whitney Houston : découvrez les artistes qui rejoindront cette année le Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Les résultats officiels ont été annoncés mercredi, et comprennent aussi The Doobie Brothers, T-Rex et Nine Inch Nails.

L'institution du Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a annoncé officiellement mercredi quels artistes rejoindront cette année le Panthéon du rock and roll : Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers et T.Rex seront "introduits" lors d'une cérémonie à Cleveland (Etats-Unis) le 2 mai.

Les artistes honorés à titre posthume, Whitney Houston, Biggie et T.Rex, auront sans doute droit à des performances hommages. Le producteur Jon Landau, connu pour avoir découvert Bruce Springsteen, ainsi que l'homme fort de l'entertainment américain Irving Azoff font aussi partie de ceux qui entreront au Panthéon de la musique pop américaine.



Nine Inch Nails fait son entrée au Rock and Roll Hall of Fame après avoir été nommé mais non retenu à trois reprises par le passé. "Je suis sous le choc", a réagi Trent Reznor auprès de Rolling Stone (en anglais). "Je suis agréablement surpris de nous voir enfin reconnus. Cela fait du bien... Je vais m'autoriser, pour une période de temps limitée, à m'en réjouir."



Pré-sélectionnés, Kraftwerk, Motörhead, Thin Lizzy, le MC5, Soundgarden, Refus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band et Judas Priest, ont finalement été écartés de cette nouvelle fournée.