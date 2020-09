DIRECT. Tour de France 2020 : suivez le contre-la-montre décisif de la Planche des Belles Filles

One man. One moment. One dream.🏅🏊 No one could stop Eric 'The Eel' Moussambani on his quest 20 years ago today, as he achieved cult hero status, encompassing the spirit of the Olympics in the 100m freestyle with a time of 1:52.72. 🇬🇶 #Sydney2000 https://t.co/oa00DmT7m7