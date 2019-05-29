VIDEO. La Canadienne Dana Glowacka bat le record du monde de gainage en tenant pendant 4h20
Le précédent record, établi en 2015 par la Chypriote Maria Kalimera, était de 3h31.
Oubliez les deux minutes de gainage par jour conseillées à ceux qui veulent faire de l'exercice. La Canadienne Dana Glowacka a fait la planche pendant 4h20, battant ainsi le record du monde féminin de gainage, note l'Equipe, mardi 28 mai. Elle pulvérise ainsi le précédent record, détenu par la Chypriote Maria Kalimera : 3h31.
Cette performance s'est tenue aux Etats-Unis, lors de l'International Plank Training Conférence, devant des représentant du Guiness book des records. Dana Glowacka a partagé une vidéo (accélérée) de sa performance sur Instagram.
Here’s time-laps footage of my entire plank for 4 hours and 20 minutes. I have been train for 4 years with George Hood. “4 years with 4 hours and 20 minutes done!” It takes the mind to keep the body up. ~ G.H. #worldrecord #worldrecordplank #georgehood #teamhood #worldplank #plankaroundtheworld #plankpose #plankworkout #plankstrong #strongyogi #yoga #yogapose #strongmindstrongbody #strongwomen #strongcorestrongbody #bodyweightworkout #feelstrong #feeltheyogahigh #mindseyefocus #plankgirl #doyoga #practicepracticepractice