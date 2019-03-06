S\'enduire le visage de sang menstruel pour briser le tabou des règles

La sexothérapeuthe Demetra Nyx a pris d'assaut Instagram avec des selfies sanglants... Le but : montrer que les règles ne sont pas sales.

L’influenceuse et sexothérapeute Demetra Nyx a une façon bien particulière de briser les tabous sur les règles… Sur son compte Instagram, elle a posté une dizaine photos et vidéos, où l’on voit son visage ou ses cuisses tartinés de sang menstruel. Dans un entretien accordé au média en ligne Medium, elle explique avoir commencé sa performance sur un coup de tête, alors qu’elle préparait une vidéo sur l’acceptation du corps.

"Après tout, si Demetra s’en met sur le visage, ce n’est pas si dégoûtant"

"Quand j’ai vu les réactions que cela a suscité, j’ai réalisé que ma démarche était radicale", développe-t-elle. Elle ajoute : "Si je m’empare de quelque chose censé être dégoûtant, que je le touche, que je joue avec et que je m’en enduis le visage, alors peut-être qu’une fillette, quelque part, verra du sang entre ses cuisses et se dira « Après tout, si Demetra s’en met sur le visage, ce n’est pas si dégoûtant »."

Demetra Nyx, qui anime le podcast Sex, Love, & Power with Demetra Nyx, affirme par ailleurs au Huffington Post américain que se réapproprier son sang menstruel lui a fait le plus grand bien. "Quand quelque chose a toujours été considéré comme sale et qu’on affirme qu’au contraire, cela est propre et beau, on reprend le pouvoir sur nos propres corps", explique-t-elle.

"Ce n’est pas sale"

Mais sa démarche est également politique. Par ses clichés, l’influenceuse de 26 ans entend dénoncer les nombreuses pressions sociétales et économiques qui pèsent sur les femmes. "On se moque de notre sang, on nous taxe sur notre sang, et nous force à le cacher", dénonce la sexothérapeute.

Quand on lui demande ce qu’elle aimerait dire à une fille qui a ses premières règles, Demetra Nyx répond, pragmatique : "Ce n’est pas sale, même si c’est ce qu’essaie de vous faire croire la publicité. Si vous tachez vos vêtements ou vos draps, ce n’est pas grave, ca arrive à tout le monde."

Des princesses vêtues de robes tachées de sang

La démarche de Demetra Nyx rappelle celle de l’artiste Saint Hoax, qui publiait sur Instagram, en 2015, des dessins de la petite sirène, de Blanche-Neige et de la Belle au Bois dormant vêtues de robes tachées de sang au niveau de l’entrejambe. Avec ce détournement, l’artiste voulait rappeler et faire comprendre que les menstruations sont un processus totalement naturel, dont il ne faut pas avoir honte.

"Il y a beaucoup d'ignorance et de honte qui entourent ce sujet" estimait-il. "Le fait qu'une fille se sente obligée de s'excuser pour quelque chose d'aussi naturel est beaucoup plus effrayant qu'une tache de sang", déclarait l'artiste.