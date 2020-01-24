Le bain de soleil de l’anus, la nouvelle \"tendance bien-être\" ?

Des photos d’ "ensoleillement du périnée" fleurissent sur les réseaux sociaux. Cette nouvelle pratique est censée apporter au corps un regain d’énergie. Mais gare aux coups de soleil et aux expositions répétées…

C’est la dernière tendance des influenceurs : le bain de soleil… de l’anus. Les photos d’hommes et de femmes nus, les quatre fers en l’air, le périnée tourné vers le ciel, fleurissent sur les réseaux sociaux, rapporte le New York Post. Une posture "bien-être" censée apporter au corps un regain d’énergie.

Une bonne dose de vitamine D ?

"30 secondes de soleil sur l’anus apporte plus d’énergie qu’une journée passée au soleil avec ses vêtements" clame par exemple Ra of Earth, dont la vidéo Instagram comptabilise plus de 67.000 vues. On y voit un trio d’hommes s’exposer fièrement au soleil, jambes écartées vers le ciel.



A l’origine de ce supposé bienfait : la vitamine D qui, absorbée par la peau de cette région corporelle, verrait ses effets augmenter. Cette vitamine, fabriquée par le corps lorsqu’il est exposé aux rayons UV-B, possède des effets bénéfiques connus notamment sur les os, les muscles et le cœur. En général, une vingtaine de minutes d’exposition au soleil par jour sur un tiers du corps permet à l’organisme de fabriquer une quantité suffisante de vitamine D.

Sur Instagram encore, metaphysicalmeagan, influenceuse aux 30.600 abonnés, affirme, photo à l’appui, pratiquer également l’ "ensoleillement du périnée" hérité selon elle du taoïsme.

Sa photo reprise sur Twitter a ensuite déclenché une vague d’intérêt : plus de 18.000 "retweets" et 92.000 mentions "j’aime". Sur ces deux réseaux, d’autres internautes ont alors partagé les photos de leur propre expérience du "butthole sunning" (ensoleillement de l’anus).

"Vous n’avez pas besoin d’endommager votre peau"

Malgré l’engouement des influenceurs, les scientifiques ne sont pas convaincus des bienfaits de cette nouvelle tendance. "Oui, pratiquer la pleine conscience et la méditation et prendre sa dose de vitamine D est bénéfique pour la santé mentale et physique, mais vous n’avez pas besoin d’endommager votre peau en l’exposant au soleil" confie par exemple la docteure Diana Gall au New York Post. Car une exposition répétée au soleil augmente le risque de développer un cancer de la peau.

Et même un petit coup de soleil sur cette région du corps particulièrement sensible et peu habituée aux rayons UV ne doit pas être une partie de plaisir.