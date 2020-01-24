Le bain de soleil de l’anus, la nouvelle "tendance bien-être" ?
Des photos d’ "ensoleillement du périnée" fleurissent sur les réseaux sociaux. Cette nouvelle pratique est censée apporter au corps un regain d’énergie. Mais gare aux coups de soleil et aux expositions répétées…
C’est la dernière tendance des influenceurs : le bain de soleil… de l’anus. Les photos d’hommes et de femmes nus, les quatre fers en l’air, le périnée tourné vers le ciel, fleurissent sur les réseaux sociaux, rapporte le New York Post. Une posture "bien-être" censée apporter au corps un regain d’énergie.
Une bonne dose de vitamine D ?
"30 secondes de soleil sur l’anus apporte plus d’énergie qu’une journée passée au soleil avec ses vêtements" clame par exemple Ra of Earth, dont la vidéo Instagram comptabilise plus de 67.000 vues. On y voit un trio d’hommes s’exposer fièrement au soleil, jambes écartées vers le ciel.
A l’origine de ce supposé bienfait : la vitamine D qui, absorbée par la peau de cette région corporelle, verrait ses effets augmenter. Cette vitamine, fabriquée par le corps lorsqu’il est exposé aux rayons UV-B, possède des effets bénéfiques connus notamment sur les os, les muscles et le cœur. En général, une vingtaine de minutes d’exposition au soleil par jour sur un tiers du corps permet à l’organisme de fabriquer une quantité suffisante de vitamine D.
Sur Instagram encore, metaphysicalmeagan, influenceuse aux 30.600 abonnés, affirme, photo à l’appui, pratiquer également l’ "ensoleillement du périnée" hérité selon elle du taoïsme.
☀️Perineum Sunning PART 2☀️ ????I was recently interviewed for an article on this, so I thought I’d share more: Perineum sunning is an ancient Taoist practice that originated in the Far East. In Taoism, the perenium or Hui Yin is called the “Gate of Life and Death.” This is a gateway where energy enters & exits the body. I first learned about perineum sunning through my studies of Taoism and Tantric practices. Mantak Chia speaks about this in his work, as does my friend @ra_of_earth . ????The benefits of perineum sunning include: ???? •It brings in prana or solar energy from the sun into the organs within the body which strengthens the organs. ???? •Perineum sunning prevents against the leakage of chi or life force energy from the body. This in turn sustains health & longevity of the physical body. •Increases creativity and creative output. •Aids in a healthy libido & balanced sexual energy. •30 seconds of sunlight on the perineum is equivalent to being in the sun all day with your clothes on. •It regulates the circadian rhythm and promotes deeper sleep. •Grounds and connects you to the Earth. •Increases your personal magnetism and amplifies the auric field. •Better focus & mental stimulation. •Regulates hormone function in the sex organs. ⚡️ ????My experience with perineum sunning has been profound. I have been practicing this for a few months now. I start my day with 5 minutes of perineum sunning & feel energized for hours. I no longer rely on coffee for energy to start my day because I am getting my energy from the sun. I also am experiencing better sleep and require less sleep due to boost of overall energy. • ????I would highly recommend this to anyone who is seeking optimal health & wellness and to those looking to connect with their sexual energy in a balanced way. • ????The main advice I have that this practice is meant to be done in the time of 30 seconds to 5 minutes MAX in the sun. ???? •‼️‼️THE INTENTION OF THIS IS NOT TO TAN YOUR BUTTHOLE‼️‼️ • ???? Sunscreen is not required & all you really need is 30 seconds of sun exposure. The ideal hours of the day to do this are between 7-9 am. #ButtholeSunning #SexualHealing #TaoistPractices
Sa photo reprise sur Twitter a ensuite déclenché une vague d’intérêt : plus de 18.000 "retweets" et 92.000 mentions "j’aime". Sur ces deux réseaux, d’autres internautes ont alors partagé les photos de leur propre expérience du "butthole sunning" (ensoleillement de l’anus).
Why not stop and plug into nature to recharge? ???? Little Vitamin D Shot does the body a whole lot better when driving all day! Did you know that min of direct sun to your butthole gives the Vit D equivalent of a whole day in the sun. So.. Soak in the Sun.. and have merry one! ????❤️???????? #buttholesunning #grounding #nature #peacetoall #letitshine #wherethesundoesntshine
Had to try it. Decided to double down by earthing and allegedly increasing vitamin D by exposing my perineum to sunlight. There are studies I’ve written about before that say getting sunlight on your testes will increase testosterone, and there are recent studies showing that UV light changes your gut bacteria. However, there are no actual studies about #buttholesunning (yet). My findings so far: it’s very easy to get a sunburn. Feels like eating too many jalapeños. (Yes they’re nightshades and I don’t eat them anymore.) ????????????????????
¿Qué hace este hombre de la foto? Pues es otra de las modas sin mucho fundamento científico que surgen por instagram. Es una práctica que se denomina asolearse el ano????, y como su nombre indica consiste en poner la región glútea desnuda y al sol ☀️. Las personas que defienden su práctica dicen que aumenta la vitamina D y el estado de ánimo. Para los que podáis tener dudas, esto no tiene ningún fundamento científico y el riesgo de quemar esa zona, que normalmente está cubierta, es el del aumento de la incidencia de cáncer de piel ⚠️ Es curioso que hace años se puso de moda el blanqueamiento anal y ahora, asolearse el ano. . . What is this man in this picture doing? Well, this is a practice that is called butthole sunning ????; as the name suggests it consists in exposing the gluteal region totally naked in the sun☀️. People who defend this practice say that it increases vitamin D and improves our mood. For those who may have doubts, this practice has no scientific basis and it has the risk of sunburning, so it can increase the incidence of skin cancer ⚠️ It is curious that years ago anal bleaching was trending and now, butthole sunning . . . . . #asoleaseelano #tomarelsol #sol #sun #sunbath #quemarse #vitaminad #buttholesunning #moda #trending #almuderma
"Vous n’avez pas besoin d’endommager votre peau"
Malgré l’engouement des influenceurs, les scientifiques ne sont pas convaincus des bienfaits de cette nouvelle tendance. "Oui, pratiquer la pleine conscience et la méditation et prendre sa dose de vitamine D est bénéfique pour la santé mentale et physique, mais vous n’avez pas besoin d’endommager votre peau en l’exposant au soleil" confie par exemple la docteure Diana Gall au New York Post. Car une exposition répétée au soleil augmente le risque de développer un cancer de la peau.
Et même un petit coup de soleil sur cette région du corps particulièrement sensible et peu habituée aux rayons UV ne doit pas être une partie de plaisir.