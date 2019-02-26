Oui, même après l’accouchement, le corps des femmes est beau !
En Grande-Bretagne, la marque de puériculture Mothercare fait le buzz avec sa nouvelle campagne, où elle met en avant de jeunes mamans arborant fièrement leurs rondeurs, leurs cicatrices ou leurs vergetures.
"Je suis passée d’une taille 32 à une taille 38. Je sens et je vois que mon corps a changé. Avant, mon ventre était plat, mais plus maintenant. J’ai mal au dos, mes seins sont plus gros, j’ai des vergetures sur les cuisses et sur le ventre" témoigne Sabra, 10 semaines après avoir accouché. La jeune femme est l’une des mères choisies par Mothercare pour sa nouvelle campagne, #bodyproudmums ("mamans fières de leur corps"). A travers dix affiches, la marque de puériculture britannique dévoile les corps de nouvelles mères, posant fièrement avec leur nourrisson. Mothercare entend ainsi briser les tabous sur le corps post-accouchement. Oui, la peau se détend, oui, il y a des marques, oui, de nombreuses femmes prennent du poids. Mais toutes restent belles, quelle que soit l’ampleur du changement. "Elle est belle, n'est-ce pas ?", peut-on ainsi lire sur chaque photo.
At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Nardy, 20 weeks after giving birth: “Being a Mum of six is a blessing and knowing how my body has changed in the last 7 years is really amazing in so many different ways. Hard work to grow a tiny human, and then going back to normal fulltime function deserves a celebration, and gratitude towards my body. So when I heard about the campaign I felt inspired to be a part of it, regardless! I don’t measure up to what society tells me should be the ideal. I feel people need to put less pressure on mums to go back to their previous bodies before the babies and worry about their overall health mentally, emotionally and physically, to live a fulfilling life in order to give love and care for the new life. I’m happy with my body, and only have an umbilical hernia that needs to be repaired due to my twin pregnancy, but other than that maybe I need to exercise when I get more time, as I need more energy to look after my six children. I don’t feel different after giving birth – I feel the same and feel happier even though I gained lots of weight afterwards. It’s rewarding to be able to produce fruits and look after them!”
"Elle est belle, n'est-ce pas ?"
Les affiches sont actuellement placardées dans les couloirs du métro londonien et partagées en masse sur les réseaux sociaux. Le but, pour Mothercare, est d’aider ces mères à accepter leur nouveau corps et à se libérer de la pression sociale qui leur impose de perdre du poids. La photographe, Sophie Mayanne, n’a pas retouché ses clichés. "Ces photos montrent que l’expérience de l’accouchement est rude et très chargée sur le plan émotionnel", développe-t-elle.
At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Tina, 27 weeks after giving birth: “I am not a fan of my new body. Before birth I was muscular and worked out a lot. Now I don’t have time to work out and everything feels saggier! I didn’t expect to feel suddenly so old and droopy! I know it will come back with time and dedication to exercise again, but right now all I want to do is cover up with baggy clothes. Every day I feel pressure to bounce back. Society, social media, people’s comments all make you feel that way. All over social media it shows these perfect bodies saying they’ve had children and now bounced back so quickly. I, myself remember being really surprised when Kate Middleton came out of the hospital holding Prince George. She had the baby bump, and I remember being surprised that your belly doesn’t just go down after giving birth. I also thought how stupid I was to have ever thought it would. I guess pre children you just have unrealistic expectations. I also put pressure on myself to try and get my body back, but as I slowly transition into motherhood I am realising that it’s actually not that important, and I just need to be OK in my own skin rather than worrying about what everyone else thinks.”
"J’ai des kilos de grossesse à perdre, mais je vais prendre mon temps. […] On me met la pression pour me reprendre en main, car on connaît souvent des vingtenaires qui ont eu des enfants et qui n’ont eu aucun mal à le faire. […] Tout ce que j’ai à répondre à ces personnes, c’est que ça m’a pris neuf mois pour faire mon enfant, et qu’il est désormais ma priorité", argumente Harriet, 26 semaines après son accouchement.
For many months I battled against my mind and body fighting Postnatal psychosis. I oozed self loathing from every pore, stretch marks and saggy tummy a constant reminder of the extremely premature baby I last gave birth too.... and the failings of my body unable to carry to term.... rapid weight gain caused by antipsychotic medication and soft rolls of flesh from comfort eating when feeling low had me believing I was ugly inside and out..... I had mixed feelings about how I would feel about this picture when @the_glass_narrator Asked to take it ,believing I would use to spur me on to lose weight, to taunt myself. A weapon to continue my destruction. . . The Japanese practice the art of ‘Kintsugi’ repairing broken pottery with lacquered resin and powdered gold. Teaching the message we shouldn’t throw away broken objects ,it’s doesn’t mean it is no more useful. It’s breakages can become valuable and in investing time to repair it we often gain a more precious object. This is the essence of resilience. Each of us should look for a way to cope with traumatic events in a positive way, learn from negative experiences, take the best from them and convince ourselves that exactly these experiences make each person unique, precious. . . However looking at this picture I can see the honest beauty. A body that has carried 5 babies, battled on when my own and unborn child's lives were at risk.... a body that has spent many nights sat next to incubators and life support machines. The body that has kept going when my mind told me I wasn't worthy of living anymore. This body has faced many battles but it has ultimately won the war ???????? #postnatalpsychosis #maternalmentalhealth #kintsugi #mother #bodypositive #selflove #mentalhealth #maternalmentalhealthmatters #mentalillness #bodyimage #postnatal #mumtum #bodyproudmums #mothersmeetings #mcandme
"Avant ma grossesse, j’étais très concernée par mon apparence. Je faisais beaucoup d’exercice, et je me mettais beaucoup de pression. J’ai été choquée de voir à quel point mon corps avait changé à cause de ma grossesse, et j’ai eu du mal à l’accepter. Mais depuis l’accouchement, ma perception de mon propre corps a changé, et je suis fière d’avoir pu porter mes deux jumelles. Elles sont nées à terme et n’ont aucun souci de santé. Je m’en fiche d’avoir de la peau qui pend sur le ventre, c’est peu cher payé pour mes deux merveilleuses filles" ajoute Sophia, 39 semaines après l’accouchement.
L’initiative de Mothercare a déjà inspiré des dizaines de mamans, qui postent sur les réseaux sociaux des photos de leur nouveau corps, leur nouveau-né dans les bras. Espérons que la campagne fasse son chemin jusqu’en France, et aide toutes les mères à ne plus être complexées par des actrices comme Diane Kruger, qui montrent un corps parfait en bikini moins de trois mois après leur accouchement…