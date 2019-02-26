Oui, même après l’accouchement, le corps des femmes est beau !

En Grande-Bretagne, la marque de puériculture Mothercare fait le buzz avec sa nouvelle campagne, où elle met en avant de jeunes mamans arborant fièrement leurs rondeurs, leurs cicatrices ou leurs vergetures.

"Je suis passée d’une taille 32 à une taille 38. Je sens et je vois que mon corps a changé. Avant, mon ventre était plat, mais plus maintenant. J’ai mal au dos, mes seins sont plus gros, j’ai des vergetures sur les cuisses et sur le ventre" témoigne Sabra, 10 semaines après avoir accouché. La jeune femme est l’une des mères choisies par Mothercare pour sa nouvelle campagne, #bodyproudmums ("mamans fières de leur corps"). A travers dix affiches, la marque de puériculture britannique dévoile les corps de nouvelles mères, posant fièrement avec leur nourrisson. Mothercare entend ainsi briser les tabous sur le corps post-accouchement. Oui, la peau se détend, oui, il y a des marques, oui, de nombreuses femmes prennent du poids. Mais toutes restent belles, quelle que soit l’ampleur du changement. "Elle est belle, n'est-ce pas ?", peut-on ainsi lire sur chaque photo.

"Elle est belle, n'est-ce pas ?"

Les affiches sont actuellement placardées dans les couloirs du métro londonien et partagées en masse sur les réseaux sociaux. Le but, pour Mothercare, est d’aider ces mères à accepter leur nouveau corps et à se libérer de la pression sociale qui leur impose de perdre du poids. La photographe, Sophie Mayanne, n’a pas retouché ses clichés. "Ces photos montrent que l’expérience de l’accouchement est rude et très chargée sur le plan émotionnel", développe-t-elle.

"J’ai des kilos de grossesse à perdre, mais je vais prendre mon temps. […] On me met la pression pour me reprendre en main, car on connaît souvent des vingtenaires qui ont eu des enfants et qui n’ont eu aucun mal à le faire. […] Tout ce que j’ai à répondre à ces personnes, c’est que ça m’a pris neuf mois pour faire mon enfant, et qu’il est désormais ma priorité", argumente Harriet, 26 semaines après son accouchement.

"Avant ma grossesse, j’étais très concernée par mon apparence. Je faisais beaucoup d’exercice, et je me mettais beaucoup de pression. J’ai été choquée de voir à quel point mon corps avait changé à cause de ma grossesse, et j’ai eu du mal à l’accepter. Mais depuis l’accouchement, ma perception de mon propre corps a changé, et je suis fière d’avoir pu porter mes deux jumelles. Elles sont nées à terme et n’ont aucun souci de santé. Je m’en fiche d’avoir de la peau qui pend sur le ventre, c’est peu cher payé pour mes deux merveilleuses filles" ajoute Sophia, 39 semaines après l’accouchement.

L’initiative de Mothercare a déjà inspiré des dizaines de mamans, qui postent sur les réseaux sociaux des photos de leur nouveau corps, leur nouveau-né dans les bras. Espérons que la campagne fasse son chemin jusqu’en France, et aide toutes les mères à ne plus être complexées par des actrices comme Diane Kruger, qui montrent un corps parfait en bikini moins de trois mois après leur accouchement…