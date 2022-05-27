Maud Geffray, Nyamekye Junction et Ludivine Issambourg

Cette semaine, dans la "Playlist de franceinfo" : la productrice et DJ électro Maud Geffray sort un nouvel album, Nyamekye Junction fait transpirer Accra et la flûtiste Ludivine Issambourg nous emporte loin, très loin.

Maud Geffray - I Fall At 5 (feat. Rebeka Warrior)

Maud Geffray, Ad Astra (Pan European Recording). Album disponible.

Nyamekye Junction - GMT

Nyamekye Junction, Dasein EP (Kitto Records). Disponible le 24 juin.

Ludivine Issambourg - Back To The Future

Ludivine Issambourg, Supernova (Loops Productions). Album disponible.

Retrouvez les choix du service Culture de franceinfo dans cette playlist mise à jour chaque semaine (format Deezer à retrouver ici)

