À Taïwan, on fait des tissus avec des huîtres

#TaiwanWordoftheDay #海毛紗#Seawool is made from grounded oyster shells combined with yarn spun from recycled plastic bottles. The low-carbon resource does not use water during its production cycle and stores CO2 from the 160,000 yearly tonnes of 🦪 shells discarded in #Taiwan. https://t.co/OL4knFedRX pic.twitter.com/TPyNGQU0Y8