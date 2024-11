Une première dans le monde de l'art : Sotheby's met en vente une œuvre signée par un robot

I saw this morning humanoid robot Ai-Da paints portrait of alan turing, one that sotheby’s is set to auction: titled A.I. god, the artwork is included in the digital art day auction happening on october 31st, 2024, in new york city.



The… https://t.co/YmJWA5V16z 👁 🪚 👉🏻 🌄 pic.twitter.com/dCExBmoXKn