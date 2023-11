Moldavie : le camp pro-européen échoue à conquérir la capitale Chisinau

Moldova, Chișinău mayoral election (100% stations counted):



Ceban (MAN~S&D): 51% (n.a.)

Carp (PAS-EPP): 28% (-3)

Albu (PSRM~LEFT): 5% (-36)

Chironda (PPDA-EPP): 4% (new)

Bolea (PR-*): 2% (new)

Caraman (PCRM-LEFT): 2% (new)

...



+/- vs. 2019 election result



