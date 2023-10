Direct Guerre en Ukraine : Volodymyr Zelensky annonce être en Espagne pour un sommet de dirigeants européens

#UKRAINE I arrived in Granada, Spain, to take part in the European Political Community Summit. Our joint goal is to ensure the security and stability of our common European home. We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly regional security. Ukraine has substantial proposals in this regard. We will pay special attention to the Black Sea region as well as our joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation. Ukraine's key priority, particularly as winter approaches, is to strengthen air defense. We have already laid the groundwork for new agreements with partners and look forward to their approval and implementation. This should be a productive day for Ukraine and Europe as a whole.