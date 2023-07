Direct Guerre en Ukraine : au moins deux morts et 22 blessés après des frappes russes sur la ville portuaire d'Odessa

#UKRAINE Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral... There can be no excuse for Russian evil. As always, this evil will lose. And there will definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation.

All those who suffered from this latest terrorist attack are being provided with assistance.

I am grateful to everyone who is helping people and to everyone who is with Odesa in their thoughts and emotions. We will get through this. We will restore peace. And for this, we must defeat the Russian evil.