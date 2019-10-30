Greta Thunberg refuse un prix et critique les pays nordiques pour leurs "belles paroles" en matière d'environnement
La jeune fille, qui a lancé le mouvement Fridays for Future, devait être honorée à Stockholm par le Conseil nordique.
La jeune militante écologiste suédoise Greta Thunberg a refusé, mardi 29 octobre, un prix pour l'environnement, affirmant que le mouvement pour le climat n'avait pas besoin de prix. "Ce dont nous avons besoin, c'est que nos politiciens et les gens au pouvoir commencent à écouter les meilleures données scientifiques existantes", a-t-elle justifié sur son compte Instagram.
I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita - if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping - then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees - and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”
La jeune fille, qui a rallié des millions de personnes à son mouvement Fridays for Future, a été honorée lors d'une cérémonie organisée à Stockholm par le Conseil nordique, une instance régionale de coopération interparlementaire. Mais après l'annonce, un de ses représentants a déclaré au public qu'elle n'accepterait pas le prix ni la somme qui allait avec (environ 46 800 euros).
Tout en remerciant le Conseil nordique pour ce "grand honneur", elle a également reproché aux pays nordiques de ne pas être à la hauteur de leur "grande réputation" sur les questions climatiques. "On ne manque pas de s'en vanter. Les belles paroles ne manquent pas. Mais lorsqu'il s'agit de nos émissions réelles et de notre empreinte écologique par habitant (...) c'est tout autre chose", a encore écrit l'égérie de la lutte contre l'inaction politique face au réchauffement climatique.