Voici les premières photos officielles du mariage du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle

Trois clichés du mariage princier ont été dévoilés par le palais de Kensington.

Deux jours après le mariage du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle, le palais de Kensington a dévoilé trois photos officielles. Le premier cliché, très classique, met en scène les deux jeunes mariés entourés de la famille royale. La reine Elisabeth II et le prince Philip, le prince Charles et Camilla Parker-Bowles, le prince William accompagné de son épouse Kate et leurs enfants, la mère de Meghan Markle ainsi que les enfants d'honneur posent dans l'un des salons du château de Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day.



These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 21 mai 2018

Sur une deuxième photo, toujours signée Alexi Lubomirski, les mariés sont uniquement entourés de leurs enfants d'honneur. "Ça a été un honneur et un privilège incroyable", a écrit le photographe sur son compte Instagram, remerciant le palais de Kensington. "Ça a été un superbe chapitre de ma vie et de ma carrière, que je n'oublierai jamais."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 21 mai 2018

Sur la troisième photographie, en noir et blanc cette fois, Harry et Meghan, désormais duc et duchesse de Sussex, posent seuls, plus décontractés, souriants, sur des marches d'escalier.