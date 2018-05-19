Les 10 tweets qui nous ont fait rire sur le mariage du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle et le prince Harry sont officiellement mariés. Si la cérémonie en a ému plus d'un, d'autres ont préféré en rire.

Des larmes de joie... et de rire. Samedi 19 mai, certains internautes ont fait preuve d'une grande créativité devant le mariage du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle. Photobomb, commentaires sur les tenues, montage photo... Franceinfo a sélectionné les tweets les plus drôles publiés lors de la cérémonie à Windsor, au Royaume-Uni.

Le "photobomb" d'un enfant

Ok ca y est, on tient le meilleur photobomb du #RoyalWedding. pic.twitter.com/2ohdLJTTBm — Marine Benoit (@marin_eben) 19 mai 2018

When the page boy is surprised by the fanfare

Didn’t have trumpets in the rehearsal #RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan #RoyalWedding2018 #RoyalWedding18 pic.twitter.com/Hunt1epCAU — Steve Goodair (@stevegoodair) 19 mai 2018

Les commentaires sur les vêtements

Good of the queen to dress as dipsy to keep the kids amused during the ceremony #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/xeGSIFwEMI — gene mcgurk (@magawk) 19 mai 2018

Les petits mots du prince Harry

Huge fan of Harry saying “I’m shitting it” in front of every country in the fucking world. pic.twitter.com/nvdgjDZuSj — Elliot Hackney (LMcK) (@ElliotHackney) 19 mai 2018

La liberté de ton de la BBC

just saying ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/1zoOGFKeU3 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) 19 mai 2018

Les chevaux qui s'affolent