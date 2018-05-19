Les 10 tweets qui nous ont fait rire sur le mariage du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle et le prince Harry sont officiellement mariés. Si la cérémonie en a ému plus d'un, d'autres ont préféré en rire.
Des larmes de joie... et de rire. Samedi 19 mai, certains internautes ont fait preuve d'une grande créativité devant le mariage du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle. Photobomb, commentaires sur les tenues, montage photo... Franceinfo a sélectionné les tweets les plus drôles publiés lors de la cérémonie à Windsor, au Royaume-Uni.
Le "photobomb" d'un enfant
Ok ca y est, on tient le meilleur photobomb du #RoyalWedding. pic.twitter.com/2ohdLJTTBm— Marine Benoit (@marin_eben) 19 mai 2018
When the page boy is surprised by the fanfare— Steve Goodair (@stevegoodair) 19 mai 2018
Didn’t have trumpets in the rehearsal #RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan #RoyalWedding2018 #RoyalWedding18 pic.twitter.com/Hunt1epCAU
Les commentaires sur les vêtements
Pip'arizona #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/VbR6AVQrTW— Selsebile (@SelsebileA) 19 mai 2018
Good of the queen to dress as dipsy to keep the kids amused during the ceremony #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/xeGSIFwEMI— gene mcgurk (@magawk) 19 mai 2018
Les petits mots du prince Harry
Huge fan of Harry saying “I’m shitting it” in front of every country in the fucking world. pic.twitter.com/nvdgjDZuSj— Elliot Hackney (LMcK) (@ElliotHackney) 19 mai 2018
La liberté de ton de la BBC
just saying ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/1zoOGFKeU3— BBC Three (@bbcthree) 19 mai 2018
We're not crying. You're crying.#RoyalWedding #HarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/VvMdQ9mdZW— BBC (@BBC) 19 mai 2018
Sorry ladies, too late!#RoyalWedding #HarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/12wrj7OTKs— BBC One (@BBCOne) 19 mai 2018
Les chevaux qui s'affolent
This horse is like "I'm over it" #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/mAx4J0iPMd— Vordie (@GManoloudis) 19 mai 2018
The one horse who keeps freaking out! Hahahahahaha #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/sSuB7RPln7— Cathi Russell (@Cathi_the_Great) 19 mai 2018