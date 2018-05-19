Les 10 tweets qui nous ont fait rire sur le mariage du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle et le prince Harry sont officiellement mariés. Si la cérémonie en a ému plus d'un, d'autres ont préféré en rire.

La réaction d'un petit garçon lors du mariage de Meghan Markle et du prince Harry, le 19 mai 2018, à Windsor, au Royaume-Uni. (FRANCE 2)

Des larmes de joie... et de rire. Samedi 19 mai, certains internautes ont fait preuve d'une grande créativité devant le mariage du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle. Photobomb, commentaires sur les tenues, montage photo... Franceinfo a sélectionné les tweets les plus drôles publiés lors de la cérémonie à Windsor, au Royaume-Uni.

Le "photobomb" d'un enfant

Les commentaires sur les vêtements

Les petits mots du prince Harry

La liberté de ton de la BBC

Les chevaux qui s'affolent 