Qui rappe aussi vite qu'Eminem ? Le rappeur lance le Godzilla Challenge sur les réseaux sociaux

Mis au défi d'être aussi véloces que lui, les admirateurs d'Eminem relèvent le challenge. 

Le rappeur américain Eminem au festival Lollapalooza de Chicago le 1er août 2014. (STEVE C MITCHELL/AP/SIPA / AP)

Eminem a décidé de mettre ses fans au défi : qui est capable de rapper aussi rapidement que lui sur le titre Godzilla extrait de son dernier album Music to be murdered by ? Pour le savoir, il a lancé sur les réseaux sociaux le #GodzillaChallenge. 

Comme on peut le constater ci-dessous, l'impressionnant rimeur américain rappe à vitesse record. Genius a fait les comptes : 224 mots en 31 secondes sur la fin de Godzilla. Soit un peu plus de 11 syllabes par seconde. Un exploit !

“Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em” @trillervids #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites. Link in bio

Les fans relèvent le défi

Pour autant, cette vélocité ne semble pas impressionner certains de ses fans : beaucoup relèvent même le défi sans ciller, comme s'ils s'étaient entraînés toute leur vie !

Le rappeur de Detroit n'a pas précisé s'il désignerait un gagnant avec un trophée à la clé, mais il retweete en tout cas ses meilleurs challengers et c'est déjà énorme, sachant qu'Eminem revendique 23 millions d'abonnés rien que sur Twitter. Bref, si vous avez la langue bien pendue, c'est le moment de vous jeter à l'eau.

Même les bébés s'y mettent

Forcément, le #GodzillaChallenge donne lieu à pas mal de blagues. Celle-ci est notre préférée. "Eminem est bon mais écoutez ce gamin. Mettez un beat là-dessus et c'est platine."