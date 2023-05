DIRECT. Finale de l'Eurovision 2023 : La Zarra va-t-elle enfin faire gagner la France ? Suivez et commentez le concours avec nous à partir de 21 heures

#UKRAINE I met with Pope Francis @Pontifex. I'm grateful for his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians. I spoke about tens of thousands of deported 🇺🇦 children. We must make every effort to return them home. In addition, I asked to condemn 🇷🇺 crimes in Ukraine. Because there can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor. I also talked about our Peace Formula as the only effective algorithm for achieving a just peace. I proposed joining its implementation.