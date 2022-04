Le romancier britannique Henry Patterson, alias Jack Higgins, auteur du best-seller "L'aigle s'est envolé", est mort à 92 ans

Henry Patterson, écrivain connu sous différents pseudonymes, dont Harry Patterson, Martin Fallon, Hugh Marlowe, James Graham et surtout Jack Higgins, est mort à Jersey le 9 avril, "à 92 ans, entouré de sa famille", a annoncé très sobrement son éditeur Harper Collins.

It is with great sadness that HarperCollins shares the news that Henry Patterson, most commonly known to the general public by the pseudonym Jack Higgins, has died at the age of ninety-two, at home in Jersey and surrounded by his family. Our thoughts are with them at this time. pic.twitter.com/UBCyqxz3lF