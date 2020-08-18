Rose McGowan demande "des excuses" au réalisateur Alexander Payne pour des comportements inappropriés qu'il lui aurait fait subir quand elle avait 15 ans
L'actrice américaine et pionnière du mouvement #MeToo décrit sur les réseaux sociaux une relation d'emprise avec un réalisateur.
"Je veux juste des excuses". L'actrice américaine Rose McGowan, figure du mouvement #MeToo, a publié deux tweets lundi 17 août dans lesquels elle demande au réalisateur américain Alexander Payne de reconnaître les faits qu'elle relate et de s'en excuser.
Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15. pic.twitter.com/mVqiN4S9NW— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020
"Tu m'as fait m'asseoir, et tu m'as montré un film porno soft que tu as réalisé pour Showtime [une chaîne de télévision américaine] sous un autre nom. Je me souviens encore de ton appartement à Silverlake. Tu es très bien membré. Tu m'as laissé au coin d'une rue coin ensuite. J'avais 15 ans.", a-t-elle écrit dans un premier tweet.
Avant d'en publier un second : "Je veux simplement une reconnaissance et des excuses. Je ne veux rien casser".
I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15. pic.twitter.com/XeNpsrpY4s— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020
Dans un autre post, publié sur son compte instagram, l'actrice de 46 ans évoque des rapports sexuels qu'elle aurait eus à 15 ans avec un cinéaste (dont elle ne donne pas le nom) à la suite d'auditions. "J'ai d'abord pensé que c'était une expérience sexuelle", raconte-t-elle ainsi avant d'expliquer avoir eu une prise de conscience au moment de l'affaire Harvey Weinstein. L'actrice se qualifie de "groomed", en anglais dans son post instagram. Un terme qui évoque au sens figuré selon le Cambridge Dictionary, le rapprochement d'un adulte envers un enfant dans le but d'essayer d'obtenir une relation sexuelle avec lui.
Last night I dropped a bomb of truth. For years I had thought a man I had sexual relations with was a a sexual experience I had. I now know I was groomed. I auditioned for him at 15. After my experience with him, I quit acting entirely until I was ‘discovered’ at 21. When that happened, I was like, fuck it, let’s do this. I even tweeted a congratulations on his Oscar win in 2012, that’s how deep in the Cult of Hollywood I was. It wasn’t until three weeks after the Weinstein story broke that I re-evaluated the situation. I feel badly about throwing a bomb into someone’s life and career, but I guess that’s social conditioning. I’m more sad than angry. Sad for 15 year-old me. Sad for the adult me that still thought it was a choice I made. Grooming is real. I want you all to know that it’s not your fault if you were mentally massaged into thinking it’s okay. It is not. I know this now. I would even go up to this director at events and ask him, with a smile, “remember when you had sex with me at 15?” And I would laugh it off. That is deep societal programming. If you are out there trying to have sex with an underage minor, you are committing a crime, even if the minor doesn’t know it. I was attracted to him, so I thought it was on me, but that’s not correct. I was not an adult. When it happened, I’d recently been left behind in Hollywood by a family member to fend for myself. The wolves preyed. Please recognize that if this has happened to you, the shame is not yours, it’s theirs. Give it back. Groomers are skilled operators and at 15, I was not aware of the warning signs. I named him on Twitter, but since Instagram is my softer side, I just don’t want his name here. Goddess bless us all, except for those that abuse their power. Here’s to freedom, yours and mine.
Rose McGowan a été l'une des premières femmes à prendre la parole pour dénoncer les comportements de prédation sexuelle du producteur américain Harvey Weinstein, qu'elle a accusé d'aggression sexuelle en octobre 2017. Elle l'a attaqué en justice deux ans plus tard pour avoir tenté de la faire taire.