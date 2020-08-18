Rose McGowan demande "des excuses" au réalisateur Alexander Payne pour des comportements inappropriés qu'il lui aurait fait subir quand elle avait 15 ans

"Je veux juste des excuses". L'actrice américaine Rose McGowan, figure du mouvement #MeToo, a publié deux tweets lundi 17 août dans lesquels elle demande au réalisateur américain Alexander Payne de reconnaître les faits qu'elle relate et de s'en excuser.

Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15. pic.twitter.com/mVqiN4S9NW