Le film "Mank" en tête de la course aux Oscars avec dix nominations

La cérémonie des nominations aux Oscars, rendez-vous le plus prestigieux de la saison des prix à Hollywood propulse le film "Mank", une production Netflix, en tête de la course avec 10 nominations.

Le film Mank de David Fincher, avec Gary Oldman dans le rôle principal, part en tête de la course pour la 93e édition des Oscars avec dix nominations au total, a annoncé lundi l'Académie américaine des arts et sciences du cinéma, qui remet les prestigieux prix.

Mank est en lice dans les catégories du meilleur film, meilleur acteur, meilleur réalisateur, meilleure actrice dans un second rôle (Amanda Seyfried) et de nombreuses catégories techniques.

Viennent ensuite de nombreux films avec six nominations, dont le favori Nomadland de Chloe Zhao avec Frances McDormand, The Father du Français Florian Zeller avec Anthony Hopkins, Les Sept de Chicago d'Aaron Sorkin avec Sacha Baron Cohen, Judas and the Black Messiah avec Daniel Kaluuya, Minari et Sound of Metal.

Les nominations ont été annoncées pour cette 93e édition par le couple formé par Priyanka Chopra Jonas et Nick Jonas. Les Oscars seront remis le 25 avril à Los Angeles.

Nominations dans les principales catégories:

Meilleur film :

The Father, Florian Zeller

Judas and the Black Messiah, Shaka King

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Darius Marder

Les Sept de Chicago, Aaron Sorkin

Mank, David Fincher



Meilleur réalisateur :

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Youg Woman

Thomas Vinterberg, Drunk

Meilleure actrice :

Viola Davis, Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Andra Day, Billie Holiday, une affaire d'Etat

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Meilleur acteur :

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari



Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle :

Maria Bakalova, Borat 2

Glenn Close, Une ode américaine

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Young, Minari

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle :

Sacha Baron Cohen, Les Sept de Chicago

Daniel Kaluuya,Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Meilleur film étranger :

Drunk (Danemark, Pays-Bas, Suède)

Shao Nian De Ni (Hong Kong)

L'Affaire collective (Roumanie)

L'homme qui a vendu sa peau (Tunisie)

La voix d'Aida (Bosnie)

