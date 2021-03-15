Le film "Mank" en tête de la course aux Oscars avec dix nominations
La cérémonie des nominations aux Oscars, rendez-vous le plus prestigieux de la saison des prix à Hollywood propulse le film "Mank", une production Netflix, en tête de la course avec 10 nominations.
Le film Mank de David Fincher, avec Gary Oldman dans le rôle principal, part en tête de la course pour la 93e édition des Oscars avec dix nominations au total, a annoncé lundi l'Académie américaine des arts et sciences du cinéma, qui remet les prestigieux prix.
Mank est en lice dans les catégories du meilleur film, meilleur acteur, meilleur réalisateur, meilleure actrice dans un second rôle (Amanda Seyfried) et de nombreuses catégories techniques.
Viennent ensuite de nombreux films avec six nominations, dont le favori Nomadland de Chloe Zhao avec Frances McDormand, The Father du Français Florian Zeller avec Anthony Hopkins, Les Sept de Chicago d'Aaron Sorkin avec Sacha Baron Cohen, Judas and the Black Messiah avec Daniel Kaluuya, Minari et Sound of Metal.
Les nominations ont été annoncées pour cette 93e édition par le couple formé par Priyanka Chopra Jonas et Nick Jonas. Les Oscars seront remis le 25 avril à Los Angeles.
Nominations dans les principales catégories:
Meilleur film :
The Father, Florian Zeller
Judas and the Black Messiah, Shaka King
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Darius Marder
Les Sept de Chicago, Aaron Sorkin
Mank, David Fincher
Meilleur réalisateur :
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Youg Woman
Thomas Vinterberg, Drunk
Meilleure actrice :
Viola Davis, Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Andra Day, Billie Holiday, une affaire d'Etat
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Meilleur acteur :
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle :
Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
Glenn Close, Une ode américaine
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Young, Minari
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle :
Sacha Baron Cohen, Les Sept de Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya,Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Meilleur film étranger :
Drunk (Danemark, Pays-Bas, Suède)
Shao Nian De Ni (Hong Kong)
L'Affaire collective (Roumanie)
L'homme qui a vendu sa peau (Tunisie)
La voix d'Aida (Bosnie)
Commentaires :