Le nouveau "Beetlejuice" fait une entrée fracassante en tête du box-office nord-américain

TOP 5 DOMESTIC BOX OFFICE



1. BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE ($110M)

2. DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE ($7.2M)

3. REAGAN ($5.2M)

4. ALIEN: ROMULUS ($3.9M)

5. IT ENDS WITH US ($3.7M)



B2 is Tim Burton's 2nd flick to debut with $100M+--the other was ALICE IN WONDERLAND ($116M).