"C'est plus que déchirant" : pluie d'hommages après la mort de l'acteur américain Chadwick Boseman
"C'était un artiste profondément engagé et toujours curieux", a réagi, samedi, Chris Evans, l'interprète de Captain America.
Chadwick Boseman, la star du film Black Panther, est mort des suites d'un cancer du côlon, à l'âge de 43 ans, a annoncé sa famille, samedi 29 août. Hollywood, le monde du cinéma, du sport et certaines personnalités politiques saluent la mémoire de l'acteur américain. Franceinfo revient sur les principaux hommages.
Les Avengers
"C'est plus que déchirant. Chadwick était spécial. Un vrai original. C'était un artiste profondément engagé et toujours curieux", a réagi Chris Evans, l'interprète de Captain America, qui se dit "absolument dévasté".
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020
Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z
"Un artiste et un frère talentueux et généreux qui nous manquera cruellement", a écrit l'acteur Samuel L. Jackson, qui a incarné Nick Fury sur grand écran.
THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed RIP— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020
"Le dévouement de ce jeune homme était impressionnant, son sourire contagieux, son talent irréel", a écrit sur Instagram Angela Bassett, qui jouait Ramonda, la mère de T'Challa [joué par Chadwick Boseman], dans Black Panther. "Je rends donc hommage à un bel esprit, un artiste accompli, un frère plein d’âme", ajoute-t-elle.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever
"Tu vas me manquer, mon pote. C'est absolument déchirant. Tu étais l'une des personnes les plus authentiques que j'ai jamais rencontrées", a écrit sur Instagram Chris Hemsworth, l'interprète de Thor.
Les sportifs
Des sportifs français de premier plan ont rendu hommage à l'acteur américain, comme le basketteur Nicolas Batum [qui évolue en NBA] et le footballeur Kylian Mbappé.
2020 is the WORST. Black Mamba and now Black Panther— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) August 29, 2020
RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/XeDOabHXt0
Rest in Peace ... pic.twitter.com/2JecTnHssZ— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 29, 2020
La NBA a également salué la mémoire de Chadwick Boseman, qu'elle présente comme un "grand ami de la famille NBA".
The NBA mourns the loss of Chadwick Boseman, a great friend of the NBA family. pic.twitter.com/DUbat6plz0— NBA (@NBA) August 29, 2020
L'équipe de baseball des Los Angeles Dodgers a également eu un mot pour celui qui a incarné au cinéma Jackie Robinson, joueur qui a marqué l'histoire du club. Ce dernier a jugé que Chadwick Boseman était devenu un personnage légendaire tout comme ceux qu'il a joués.
From playing legendary figures to becoming one, we’ll never forget your iconic performance as Jackie Robinson and your many inspiring roles. You will be missed, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/NY2sKMcJIb— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2020
Les politiques
"Le vrai pouvoir de @chadwickboseman était supérieur à tout ce que nous avons vu à l'écran", a réagit Joe Biden, le candidat démocrate à la présidentielle américaine.
The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020
Kamala Harris, colistière de Joe Biden, a salué un homme "intelligent, gentil, lettré et humble". Le dernier tweet de Chadwick Boseman, daté du 12 août, félicitait la sénatrice démocrate.
Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020
Martin Luther King III, fils du célèbre militant pour les droits civiques, a salué un homme qui était "un superhéros pour beaucoup".
Chadwick Boseman brought history to life on the silver screen, from Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.— Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) August 29, 2020
As Black Panther, he was also a superhero to many.
And despite his 4 year long battle with cancer, he kept fighting and he kept inspiring. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/f0Tc8ByaXj