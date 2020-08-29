"C'est plus que déchirant" : pluie d'hommages après la mort de l'acteur américain Chadwick Boseman

"C'était un artiste profondément engagé et toujours curieux", a réagi, samedi, Chris Evans, l'interprète de Captain America.

L'acteur américain Chadwick Boseman lors du 47e gala AFI, à Hollywood (Californie, Etats-Unis), le 6 juin 2019. (KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Chadwick Boseman, la star du film Black Panther, est mort des suites d'un cancer du côlon, à l'âge de 43 ans, a annoncé sa famille, samedi 29 août. Hollywood, le monde du cinéma, du sport et certaines personnalités politiques saluent la mémoire de l'acteur américain. Franceinfo revient sur les principaux hommages.

Les Avengers

"C'est plus que déchirant. Chadwick était spécial. Un vrai original. C'était un artiste profondément engagé et toujours curieux", a réagi Chris Evans, l'interprète de Captain America, qui se dit "absolument dévasté".

"Un artiste et un frère talentueux et généreux qui nous manquera cruellement", a écrit l'acteur Samuel L. Jackson, qui a incarné Nick Fury sur grand écran.

"Le dévouement de ce jeune homme était impressionnant, son sourire contagieux, son talent irréel", a écrit sur Instagram Angela Bassett, qui jouait Ramonda, la mère de T'Challa [joué par Chadwick Boseman], dans Black Panther. "Je rends donc hommage à un bel esprit, un artiste accompli, un frère plein d’âme", ajoute-t-elle.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever

Une publication partagée par Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) le

"Tu vas me manquer, mon pote. C'est absolument déchirant. Tu étais l'une des personnes les plus authentiques que j'ai jamais rencontrées", a écrit sur Instagram Chris Hemsworth, l'interprète de Thor.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP @chadwickboseman

Une publication partagée par Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) le

Les sportifs

Des sportifs français de premier plan ont rendu hommage à l'acteur américain, comme le basketteur Nicolas Batum [qui évolue en NBA] et le footballeur Kylian Mbappé.

La NBA a également salué la mémoire de Chadwick Boseman, qu'elle présente comme un "grand ami de la famille NBA".

L'équipe de baseball des Los Angeles Dodgers a également eu un mot pour celui qui a incarné au cinéma Jackie Robinson, joueur qui a marqué l'histoire du club. Ce dernier a jugé que Chadwick Boseman était devenu un personnage légendaire tout comme ceux qu'il a joués.

Les politiques

"Le vrai pouvoir de @chadwickboseman était supérieur à tout ce que nous avons vu à l'écran", a réagit Joe Biden, le candidat démocrate à la présidentielle américaine.

Kamala Harris, colistière de Joe Biden, a salué un homme "intelligent, gentil, lettré et humble". Le dernier tweet de Chadwick Boseman, daté du 12 août, félicitait la sénatrice démocrate.

Martin Luther King III, fils du célèbre militant pour les droits civiques, a salué un homme qui était "un superhéros pour beaucoup".