"C'est plus que déchirant" : pluie d'hommages après la mort de l'acteur américain Chadwick Boseman

"C'était un artiste profondément engagé et toujours curieux", a réagi, samedi, Chris Evans, l'interprète de Captain America.

Chadwick Boseman, la star du film Black Panther, est mort des suites d'un cancer du côlon, à l'âge de 43 ans, a annoncé sa famille, samedi 29 août. Hollywood, le monde du cinéma, du sport et certaines personnalités politiques saluent la mémoire de l'acteur américain. Franceinfo revient sur les principaux hommages.

Les Avengers

"C'est plus que déchirant. Chadwick était spécial. Un vrai original. C'était un artiste profondément engagé et toujours curieux", a réagi Chris Evans, l'interprète de Captain America, qui se dit "absolument dévasté".

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

"Un artiste et un frère talentueux et généreux qui nous manquera cruellement", a écrit l'acteur Samuel L. Jackson, qui a incarné Nick Fury sur grand écran.

THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020

"Le dévouement de ce jeune homme était impressionnant, son sourire contagieux, son talent irréel", a écrit sur Instagram Angela Bassett, qui jouait Ramonda, la mère de T'Challa [joué par Chadwick Boseman], dans Black Panther. "Je rends donc hommage à un bel esprit, un artiste accompli, un frère plein d’âme", ajoute-t-elle.

"Tu vas me manquer, mon pote. C'est absolument déchirant. Tu étais l'une des personnes les plus authentiques que j'ai jamais rencontrées", a écrit sur Instagram Chris Hemsworth, l'interprète de Thor.

Les sportifs

Des sportifs français de premier plan ont rendu hommage à l'acteur américain, comme le basketteur Nicolas Batum [qui évolue en NBA] et le footballeur Kylian Mbappé.

2020 is the WORST. Black Mamba and now Black Panther

RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/XeDOabHXt0 — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) August 29, 2020

Rest in Peace ... pic.twitter.com/2JecTnHssZ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 29, 2020

La NBA a également salué la mémoire de Chadwick Boseman, qu'elle présente comme un "grand ami de la famille NBA".

The NBA mourns the loss of Chadwick Boseman, a great friend of the NBA family. pic.twitter.com/DUbat6plz0 — NBA (@NBA) August 29, 2020

L'équipe de baseball des Los Angeles Dodgers a également eu un mot pour celui qui a incarné au cinéma Jackie Robinson, joueur qui a marqué l'histoire du club. Ce dernier a jugé que Chadwick Boseman était devenu un personnage légendaire tout comme ceux qu'il a joués.

From playing legendary figures to becoming one, we’ll never forget your iconic performance as Jackie Robinson and your many inspiring roles. You will be missed, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/NY2sKMcJIb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2020

Les politiques

"Le vrai pouvoir de @chadwickboseman était supérieur à tout ce que nous avons vu à l'écran", a réagit Joe Biden, le candidat démocrate à la présidentielle américaine.

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Kamala Harris, colistière de Joe Biden, a salué un homme "intelligent, gentil, lettré et humble". Le dernier tweet de Chadwick Boseman, daté du 12 août, félicitait la sénatrice démocrate.

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Martin Luther King III, fils du célèbre militant pour les droits civiques, a salué un homme qui était "un superhéros pour beaucoup".