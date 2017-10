Le premier restaurant sous-marin d'Europe va être construit en Norvège

At the southernmost point of the Norwegian coastline by the village of Båly, Snøhetta has designed the underwater restaurant «Under». Like a sunken periscope, the restaurant’s massive acrylic windows offer a view of the seabed as it changes throughout the seasons and varying weather conditions. The restaurant, which will also function as a research center for marine life, is a tribute to the Norwegian coast and to #Lindesnes – to the wild fauna of the sea and to the rocky coastline of Norway’s southern tip. #architecture #interiorarchitecture #restaurant #marine #Norway @mir.no

